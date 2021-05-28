New jersey numbers revealed for NC State basketball freshmen, transfers

NC State men's basketball welcomes five new additions to its 2021-22 roster. The Wolfpack will bring in a three-man recruiting class and two transfers. The 2021 Pack recruiting class includes four-star forward Ernest Ross of Alachua, Fla., three-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville, N.C., and three-star guard Breon Pass of Reidsville, N.C. NC State also added two transfers: sophomore forward Greg Gantt of Providence and sophomore guard Casey Morsell of Virginia. Four of the five new additions to the roster arrived in Raleigh last week for initial early-summer team meetings. Ross, the lone freshman yet to arrive, will move to Raleigh later this summer. After their introduction to campus and the program, each of the five newest NC State players found out their jersey numbers for the season.

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith will wear the No. 0 jersey for NC State next season. (@PackMensBball on Twitter)

Freshman guard No. 0 Terquavion Smith

Smith will wear the No. 0 jersey, which was worn by fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk last season. Funderburk could have returned for one last season in 2021-22 but instead decided to begin his pro career and signed with an agent, officially ending his college career. Smith, a 6-3, 175-pounder, is the No. 140 overall and the No. 36 shooting guard prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals. He led Farmville Central High to three-straight 2A NCHSAA State Basketball Championships during his high school career and was selected to the 2021 Iverson Classic.

Freshman guard No. 10 Breon Pass

Pass will wear the No. 10 jersey, which was worn by senior guard Braxton Beverly last season. Beverly also could have returned for a fifth season at NC State due to the NCAA's free year of eligibility last year, but he instead transferred to Eastern Kentucky, close to his hometown of Hazard, Ky., to complete his collegiate career. Pass was a two-sport superstar at Reidsville Senior High, where he helped lead the Rams to three-straight 2A NCHSAA State Football Championships. He held multiple Power Five offers in both football and basketball before deciding last summer that he would put all of his focus in basketball.

Freshman forward No. 24 Ernest Ross

Ross will wear the No. 24 jersey, which was donned by fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels in 2020-21. Daniels was the team's leader in scoring, assists and steals last year prior to suffering a season-ending ACL Tear in late January. He also had the option to return for one more season of college ball at NC State, but that has always been an unlikely scenario and appears to be even more so now considering his jersey number was assigned to an incoming freshman. Ross, a 6-9, 205-pounder, is the No. 84 overall and No. 16 power forward prospect in the 2021 class according to Rivals. He was formerly AAU teammates with NC State freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona.

Sophomore guard No. 14 Casey Morsell

Morsell will get the No. 14 jersey, which was last worn by then-sophomore center Omer Yurtseven in the 2017-18 campaign. Yurtseven transferred to Georgetown the following season and most recently signed an NBA contract with the Miami Heat. Morsell, a 6-3, 196-pound sophomore, was a four-star recruit out of St. John's College High in Washington D.C. and was ranked the No. 11 shooting guard and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington D.C. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in 23 appearances as a reserve for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.

Sophomore forward No. 23 Greg Gantt

Lastly, Gantt will wear the No. 23 jersey, which was last represented by former NC State forward Ted Kapita in the 2016-17 campaign. Kapita entered the draft after one season in college but was not selected by an NBA team. He had a brief stint in the NBA G League before ultimately moving on to the National Basketball League of Canada. Gantt, a 6-8, 220-pound sophomore, averaged 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for Providence in 2020-21. A former four-star that was the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to Rivals, Gantt was originally a Wolfpack target out of Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, N.C. before committing to Providence out of high school.