NCSU becomes first Power Five team to offer TE Ben Marshall
NC State is starting to expand its tight end recruiting board by offering junior Ben Marshall of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman High on Tuesday.
The lanky 6-foot-5, 220-pound Marshall was offered by NCSU tight ends and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel after hearing from the coach over the last few weeks.
