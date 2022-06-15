NCISAA recruiting preview for June evaluation period
The NCISAA evaluation event will take place Friday-through-Sunday at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.
The event will give college coaches the chance to see numerous prospects.
Class of 2023
Friday:
4 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Northside Christian, Court 2
Saturday:
7 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Arden Christ School, Court 1
9 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. High Point Christian, Court 2
Sunday:
10 a.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Country Day, Court 1
12 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Asheville School, Court 3
Friday:
6 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Asheville School, Court 1
Saturday:
3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Cary Academy, Court 2
5 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Huntersville Southlake Christian, Court 1
9 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Sanford Lee Christian, Court 3
Sunday:
11 a.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Charlotte United Faith, Court 1
3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Wilson Greenfield School, Court 2
Video:
Class of 2024
Friday:
Friday:
8 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Fayetteville Freedom Christian, Court 1
Saturday:
4 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. High Point Christian, Court 2
9 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Cary Academy, Court 1
Sunday:
1 p.m. — Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, Court 2
3 p.m. — Concord Academy vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, Court 1
Friday:
5 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Arden Christ School, Court 1
Saturday:
3 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day, Court 3
8 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. High Point Wesleyan, Court 1
Sunday:
2 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 1
4 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Gastonia Gaston Day, Court 1
Friday:
Class of 2025
Friday:
