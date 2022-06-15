 Click here for a preview of the NCISAA evaluation event at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.
NCISAA recruiting preview for June evaluation period

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The NCISAA evaluation event will take place Friday-through-Sunday at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.

The event will give college coaches the chance to see numerous prospects.

Class of 2023

Friday:

4 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Northside Christian, Court 2

Saturday:

7 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Arden Christ School, Court 1

9 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. High Point Christian, Court 2

Sunday:

10 a.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Country Day, Court 1

12 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Asheville School, Court 3

Video:

N.C. Top 80 Camp

The Burlington School

Friday:

6 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Asheville School, Court 1

Saturday:

3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Cary Academy, Court 2

5 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Huntersville Southlake Christian, Court 1

9 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Sanford Lee Christian, Court 3

Sunday:

11 a.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Charlotte United Faith, Court 1

3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Wilson Greenfield School, Court 2

Video:

Josh Level Classic

Class of 2024

Friday:

Video:

Josh Level Classic

CP3 16s

The Burlington School

Friday:

5 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Arden Christ School, Court 1

Saturday:

3 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day, Court 3

8 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. High Point Wesleyan, Court 1

Sunday:

2 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 1

4 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Gastonia Gaston Day, Court 1

Video:

Concord Cannon School

Concord Cannon School

N.C. Top 80 Camp

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Friday:

Team Curry 16s

Class of 2025

N.C. Top 80 Camp

{{ article.author_name }}