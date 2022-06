NCHSAA recruiting preview for June evaluation period

NC State has already offered a trio of players — Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County wing Paul McNeil , Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood wing Drake Powell and PIttsboro Seaforth power forward Jarin Stevenson — and the event will give college coaches the chance to see numerous other prospects.

The NCHSAA evaluation event will take place Friday-through-Sunday at Rise Indoor Sports in Bermuda Run, N.C.

