

Here is a preview of the players to watch in the various divisions for boys and girls:

NCHSAA 2A

West: No. 8 Lincolnton Lincoln Charter vs. No. 2 Reidsville at Greensboro Grimsley High at 2 p.m.

Reidsville has been dominant with freshmen Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal leading the way. Harrison is a 6-7 power forward, who has an NC State offer in football as a tight end/defensive end. Neal is a 5-9 point guard, who also is a standout in football cornerback, wide receiver and in the return game.

NCHSAA 3A

West: No. 22 West Charlotte vs. No. 1 Concord Central Cabarrus at Marion McDowell High at 3 p.m. East No. 2 Fayetteville E.E. Smith vs. No. 1 Pittsboro Northwood at Sanford Southern Lee High at 4 p.m.

West Charlotte will try to get back to the state title game behind sophomore point guard Chadlyn Traylor, freshman wing Markus Kerr and senior center Donovan Raymond, who has come back this season from a torn ACL ... NC State football has offered Pittsboro Northwood forward/tight end/defensive end sophomore Gus Ritchey, who plays with former target Drake Powell, who picked North Carolina.

NCHSAA 4A

East: No. 5 Holly Springs vs. No. 2 Rockingham Richmond County at Sanford Lee County at 4 p.m.,

New NC State junior commit Paul McNeil and Rockingham Richmond Country will be trying to make a run to the state title game.

West: No. 3 Huntersville North Mecklenburg vs. No. Charlotte Myers Park at Charlotte Providence High at 12 p.m.

Charlotte Myers Park entered the season with championship aspirations thanks to senior post player Elijah Strong, junior point guard Bishop Boswell, junior wing Sir Mohammed and sophomore power forward Sadiq White. NC State has offered Mohammed ... Huntersville North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans is ranked in the top 50 by Rivals.com, and has an NC State offer. Evans had 62 points in a double overtime win against Charlotte Chambers on Tuesday.

Girls playoffs

NCHSAA 1A: No. 13 Robbinsville vs. No. 2 Kernersville Bishop McGuinness at Morganton Freedom High at 3 p.m. NCHSAA 2A: No. 5 Pittsboro Seaforth vs. No. 2 Bethel North Pitt at South Garner High at 6 p.m. NCHSAA 4A: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 1 Lake Norman High at Charlotte Providence High at 2 p.m.

NC State has offered junior center Blanca Thomas of Charlotte Catholic, junior point guard Zamareya Jones of Bethel North Pitt and sophomore wing Adelaide Jernigan of Kernersville Bishop McGuiness.