

Here is a preview of the players to watch in the various divisions for boys and girls:

NCHSAA 2A — Tuesday:

West: No. 6 Salisbury at No. 2 Reidsville

Reidsville has been dominant with freshmen Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal leading the way. Harrison is a 6-7 power forward, who has an NC State offer in football as a tight end/defensive end. Neal is a 5-9 point guard, who also is a standout in football cornerback, wide receiver and in the return game ... Salisbury features former NC State junior wing target Jayden "Juke" Harris, who is ranked No. 40 overall in the class of 2024.

NCHSAA 3A — Tuesday:

West: No. 22 West Charlotte at No. 10 Greensboro Smith

West Charlotte will try to get back to the state title game behind sophomore point guard Chadlyn Traylor, freshman wing Markus Kerr and senior center Donovan Raymond, who has come back this season from a torn ACL.

NCHSAA 4A — Tuesday:

East: No. 6 Durham Jordan at No. 2 Rockingham Richmond County

New NC State junior commit Paul McNeil and Rockingham Richmond Country will be trying to make a run to the state title game ... Freshman power forward/center Rivers Knight has created good buzz at Durham Jordan, and will be playing with Team United traveling team.

West: No. 5 Charlotte Catholic at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park No. 10 Charlotte Chambers at No. 3 Huntersville North Mecklenburg



Charlotte Myers Park entered the season with championship aspirations thanks to senior post player Elijah Strong, junior point guard Bishop Boswell, junior wing Sir Mohammed and sophomore power forward Sadiq White. NC State has offered Mohammed ... Huntersville North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans is ranked in the top 50 by Rivals.com, and has an NC State offer ... Charlotte Chambers junior power forward Maurio Hanson Jr. has a mix of mid- and- high-major offers, and senior wing Nick Dorn is the younger brother of former NC State player Torin Dorn Jr.

Girls playoffs — Tuesday

NCHSAA 1A: No. 3 Cherokee at No. 2 Kernersville Bishop McGuinness NCHSAA 2A: No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern at No. 2 Bethel North Pitt NCHSAA 4A: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic at No. 2 Boone Watauga

NC State has offered junior center Blanca Thomas of Charlotte Catholic, junior point guard Zamareya Jones of Bethel North Pitt and sophomore wing Adelaide Jernigan of Kernersville Bishop McGuiness ... Sophomore guard Katie Sears is averaging 21.2 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three-point land.