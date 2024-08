NC State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers proved to be a good example of the modern transfer rules.

NC State and Ohio State had a heated recruiting battle to land Rogers, who Rivals.com ranked No. 134 overall in the country in the class of 2023 and the No. 21 wide receiver nationally.

The premise was simple, if he was able to make it into the starting lineup at Ohio State, it would nearly guarantee he’d get drafted. Thirteen OSU receivers have been drafted since 2014, including four in the first round over the last three years. Ultimately, he picked Ohio State and redshirted this past season.