NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Dacari Collins has gone through the ups and downs, but is ready to finish his college career in a positive fashion.

Collins journey started off as a touted prep recruit at Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake High in the class of 2021. He picked Clemson and Rivals.com had him ranked No. 207 in the country and the No. 36 wide receiver. The timing was ideal on paper due to the Tigers losing playmakers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, plus uncertainty of Justyn Ross’ health, who had missed the 2020 season.