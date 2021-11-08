NC State working to raise standards

The ability to defeat Florida State on the road 28-14 last Saturday was one more measuring stick. The Wolfpack have defeated Florida State four of the last five years, and not many Wolfpack players have achieved that.

NC State coach Dave Doeren knows certain measuring sticks need to be achieved to raise the bar of the program.

Doeren pointed out Saturday and Monday that programs such as FSU are “financially invested” teams and that says a lot about the staff and the players.

“It isn’t to knock them because they are a great program, but it says a lot about what we’ve been able to do here over time,” Doeren said Monday. “For this year, beating Florida State, Clemson and Louisville all in the season is a first for me in this program, and probably a first for most people.

“When I first got here, and that’s been a while ago now, but those teams were all 10-plus wins teams. You had Teddy Bridgewater at Louisville and were coming off an 11-win season. Florida State was in the national championship, and Clemson was climbing.”

No. 21-ranked NC State improved to 7-2 and have another formidable challenge at Wake Forest, who is second in the ACC with 44.7 points per game. The No. 13-ranked Demon Deacons’ lost 58-55 at North Carolina on Saturday.

The Wolfpack will have at least four games remaining, but want a fifth — a shot at an ACC title.

“To be a part of it [this rivalry] at this point in the season, where both teams are relevant and playing for a lot,” Doeren said.

Doeren has called the last two games “playoff mode” since the loss to Miami on Oct. 23.

“We’ve been approaching every game as a must-win game,” Doeren said. “We have to go undefeated in November to control our own destiny.”

NC State was able to get big games from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, junior strong safety Tanner Ingle and senior punter Trenton Gill. Leary went 21-of-32 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns, Ingle led the defense with 13 tackles and Gill boomed the ball for a 45.2-yard average.

Doeren isn’t overly concerned about what Leary’s reputation is nation-wide, but he appreciates the consistency of his signal caller.

“At the end of the year when you guys [the media] decide who the all-conference players are … he’s on watch lists, I see that,” Doeren said. “I guess he’s getting attention that way. I think the guy is playing really good football. His stats don’t lie and his film doesn’t lie. Hopefully, he’ll get what he deserves at the end.”

Much of the pregame focus will be on Leary and Wake Forest redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, who could be a five-year starter for the Demon Deacons.

Leary is on a tremendous roll with 2,475 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, one of which came on a Hail Mary, and two rushing scores.

“His favorite guy is the guy that is open,” Doeren said.

Hartman has exploded this season for 2,873 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 285 rushing yards and eight scores.

Junior wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson has 50 catches for 848 yards and eight touchdowns and sophomore A.T. Perry has emerged this season with 42 receptions for 845 yards and 10 scores.

“The receivers are really good players and the quarterback is playing at a high level,” Doeren said. “They are playing with confidence.

“We are going to need to help our secondary with pass rush and underneath coverage and change ups.”

Doeren called Ingle’s performance his best at NC State, and he’ll be active again vs. Wake Forest’s passing game.

“I thought Tanner Ingle had his best, most complete game,” Doeren said. “He has played a lot of football for us. He was patient and he triggered when he needed to trigger. He had a good football game for us.”

NC State also overcame the absence of junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams to injury. Sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson was hurt Saturday after playing 12 plays against FSU. Jackson is “day-to-day” Doeren said Monday.

“We plan on having Tyler Baker-Williams back this week,” Doeren said. “Josh [Pierre-Louis] stepped in and there was no drop off there.

“I thought [Devon] Betty played really well at Will linebacker for us. [Nose tackle] Cory Durden stood out on the D-Line and was one of our players of the game.”