News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State working to get official visit from Terrance Williams

Zlm2i7aux6avrn5ncpr4
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
I0gd6uyznsbdaluuwajt
Rivals.com ranks Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High senior forward Terrance Williams at No. 91 overall in the country in the class of 2020. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High senior Terrance Williams has a diversified, mature game, making him a hot commodity for college coaches.Williams is also serious about his acad...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}