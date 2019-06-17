NC State working to get official visit from Terrance Williams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High senior Terrance Williams has a diversified, mature game, making him a hot commodity for college coaches.Williams is also serious about his acad...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news