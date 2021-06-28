NC State women's basketball schedules home-and-home series with UConn

Both programs earned No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and have finished in the Top 10 of the final USA Today coaches poll in each of the past three seasons.

The Wolfpack will travel to Storrs, Conn., in the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule, and the Huskies will return to Raleigh to take on the Pack in Reynolds Coliseum in the 2023-24 campaign.

NC State women's basketball announced Monday that it has scheduled a home-and-home series with UConn that is set to begin in 2022.

NC State has faced UConn in women's basketball eight times and is 2-6 against the Huskies all-time.

The last time the Wolfpack defeated UConn, the Pack clinched its first and only Final Four appearance to date.

In the East Region finals of the 1998 NCAA Women's Basketball, fourth-seeded NC State defeated the top-seeded Huskies 60-52 to advance to the national semifinals. The win marked the program's best-ever finish in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn isn't the only non-conference national powerhouse head coach Wes Moore and his program have on the schedule in upcoming seasons.

The Wolfpack is also set to host South Carolina in Raleigh during the non-conference slate of the 2021-22 season. The meeting will mark the back end of a home-and-home that was scheduled with the Gamecocks last year.

Last season, NC State defeated then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 in Columbia. The Gamecocks went on to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Final Four.

In ESPN's "Way-too-early 2021-2022 women's basketball rankings" that were released in April, UConn is No. 1 and South Carolina is No. 2. In that same poll, NC State was ranked No. 8.