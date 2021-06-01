NC State women's basketball hires Brittany Morris as new assistant coach

"She's also a passionate recruiter who brings established relationships with both in-state and East Coast players and coaches. Most importantly, I know first-hand that Brittany is a great person who will always be there to support and lift up our student-athletes in basketball and in life."

"We're excited to welcome Brittany back to our program," said Moore. "She's an up-and-coming coach who excels in a lot of areas. Not too far removed from her own days as a player, Brittany will do a great job with our guards while serving as a mentor to all our players.

Morris spent the 2020-21 season on staff at East Carolina after spending the previous three seasons on staff with the UNC Wilmington program. Prior to her three years in Wilmington, she was a graduate assistant under Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore from 2015-2017.

Morris earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Seton Hall in 2013 and a master's degree in communications from NC State in 2017.

A Raleigh native, she played high school basketball at Broughton High School before beginning her four-year college career at Seton Hall. She went on to start three seasons for the Pirates and led the team in scoring (13.6 points per game) as a senior en route to earning second-team All-Big East honors.

She began her coaching career at Virginia Tech, where she served as a video coordinator for one season before pursuing her master's as a graduate assistant at NC State.

Morris will join current NC State assistants Erin Batth and Nikki West.

She'll fill the opening that was left behind this offseason by former associate head coach Lindsay Edmonds, who was hired to become the head coach at Rice after spending eight seasons on staff at NC State. Prior to being hired for her new head coaching role, she had been on Moore's staff since his arrival in Raleigh in 2013.

There has yet to be a public announcement on who will become the associate head coach next season in place on Edmonds.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a historic season in 2020-21. After winning the 2020 ACC Tournament for the first time since 1991, the Pack repeated as conference tournament champions for the first time in program history. It also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking the highest seed in the postseason in program history.

NC State finished the 2020-21 campaign 22-3 overall and 12-2 in conference play. The Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive postseason but was upset by fourth-seeded Indiana.