NC State women's basketball announces first non-conference games of 2021-22
NC State women's basketball announced four non-conference games it will play in the 2021-22 season Thursday.
The Wolfpack will participate in and host the 2021 preseason NIT, which includes an eight-team field that will be played in a round-robin format in Raleigh and Manhattan, Kan. (Kansas State).
The Pack will begin the early-season tournament with Wofford on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum. After that, NC State will host Florida on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., Towson on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Kansas State on Friday, Nov. 19 in the tournament finale at a time to be decided.
The Wolfpack will also host South Carolina at some point during the non-conference schedule. The Pack scheduled a home-and-home series with the Gamecocks last year, which began with a contest in Columbia, S.C. in the 2020-21 season.
NC State defeated then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3, claiming its first of two wins against a top-ranked opponent on the road in 2020-21.
The Wolfpack had a historic season that included a No. 7 ranking in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, the second-highest in program history. The Pack went on to win the 2021 ACC Tournament, claiming back-to-back conference tournament titles for the first time in program history.
NC State also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which marked another program-first.
