NC State women's basketball announces first non-conference games of 2021-22

NC State women's basketball announced four non-conference games it will play in the 2021-22 season Thursday. The Wolfpack will participate in and host the 2021 preseason NIT, which includes an eight-team field that will be played in a round-robin format in Raleigh and Manhattan, Kan. (Kansas State). The Pack will begin the early-season tournament with Wofford on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum. After that, NC State will host Florida on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., Towson on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Kansas State on Friday, Nov. 19 in the tournament finale at a time to be decided.

NC State will return its eight leading scorers from last season in 2021-22. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

