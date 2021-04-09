NC State women's basketball picks up top transfer Diamond Johnson
One of the top transfers in women's college basketball is headed to NC State.
Rutgers star freshman guard Diamond Johnson, who was second-team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game, announced her intention on Instagram Friday afternoon.
The Athletic rated Johnson as the No. 1 transfer in women's college basketball.
"Diamond Johnson is a point guard that can score the ball," said head coach Wes Moore. "As a 90 (free throw percentage), 50 (field goal percentage), 40 (3-point percentage) player a year ago, she's very efficient on the offensive end. Her ability to push the ball, stretch the defense and break down defenders sets up her teammates with scoring opportunities.
"She also makes plays on the defensive end of the court and on the boards. Bottom line, Diamond is a basketball player, and we're proud to have her join the Wolfpack family."
Coming out of Neumann Goretti High in Philadelphia, ESPN rated Johnson the No. 6 player in the 2020 class, and she was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Philadelphia Sports Digest selected Johnson as the Player of the Decade for the state. She averaged 30.4 points per game in four years.
Johnson is the first woman to participate in a men's high school All-American all-star game when she was selected for the 24K Showcase at the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.
Johnson joins SEC All-Freshman team selection Madison Hayes, a McDonald's All-American in the 2020 class, as transfer additions for Moore's program. The 6-foot Hayes spent last season at Mississippi State.
