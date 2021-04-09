One of the top transfers in women's college basketball is headed to NC State.

Rutgers star freshman guard Diamond Johnson, who was second-team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game, announced her intention on Instagram Friday afternoon.

The Athletic rated Johnson as the No. 1 transfer in women's college basketball.

"Diamond Johnson is a point guard that can score the ball," said head coach Wes Moore. "As a 90 (free throw percentage), 50 (field goal percentage), 40 (3-point percentage) player a year ago, she's very efficient on the offensive end. Her ability to push the ball, stretch the defense and break down defenders sets up her teammates with scoring opportunities.

"She also makes plays on the defensive end of the court and on the boards. Bottom line, Diamond is a basketball player, and we're proud to have her join the Wolfpack family."