Dave Doeren runs through depth chart ahead of season opener

Doeren’s odds of reaching year 10 in Raleigh looks good thanks to a talented, experienced roster that will take the field for the first time Thursday evening against South Florida in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

“It’s hard cause I still look at myself as somewhat of a young coach,” Doeren joked. “I’m used to being called that. Now I’m the third oldest in the league and [third] longest standing in the conference.

He recalled a conversation he had with one of his best friends in coaching, former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash , who is now in the NFL. Ash pointed out how long Doeren has been at NC State.

Being in Raleigh has its benefits, Doeren noted, especially given the quality of life and geography. Doeren also respects that not many coaches have an opportunity to spend almost a decade at one place is unusual in modern college football.

"We hope that we're here for the duration, until I'm done with this sport or sport's done with me, whatever it is,” Doeren said.

Doeren is 55-46 overall in his first eight seasons. He’ll need a few more years to catch Edwards’ 77 wins for the most in program history, but he’d like to give it a try.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is thankful to be entering year nine in Raleigh. It is not lost on him that only Earle Edwards, who coached in Raleigh from 1954-70, had a longer tenure as a Wolfpack head coach than Doeren.

• Quarterbacks: Redshirt sophomore stater Devin Leary is “in a really good spot,” Doeren proclaimed. Who backs up Leary is still a little more up for grabs. In the short-term, the edge would go to freshman Ben Finley, who has an experience advantage over early enrollee Aaron McLaughlin.

"If it ended up being a long term thing, we may see both of them,” Doeren added. “They both have had good camps. I think we're in a good situation with their progress.

"I think Ben is way better player than he was a year ago, and Aaron is really poised. Love his size and the way he can run the ball. It's just him getting getting more and more reps, but I like the way that we're set up there right now."

• Running backs: The one-two punch of junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore Zonovan “Bam” Knight is well established, but Doeren praised the progress of sophomore Jordan Houston and redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms III, too.

• Receiver: The core of last season is back in senior Emeka Emezie, redshirt junior Thayer Thomas, redshirt sophomore Devin Carter, freshman Porter Rooks and sixth-year senior C.J. Riley, but Doeren noted you can also expect to see early enrollee Julian Gray.

“As the year goes on, you’ll probably see him more and more,” Doeren added on Gray.

• Tight end: Doeren is excited for sixth-year senior Dylan Parham to get his chance as the primary tight end, and a pair of newcomers to the position have added depth.

"I think [redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix and [redshirt freshman] Chris Toudle are two young guys that have our coaches excited,” Doeren said. “I'm excited for them. They are both guys that have changed positions to get on the field more, and they have some versatility, Chris being a former receiver and Trent being a former running back, where they can do a lot of things out of that tight end room.”

• Offensive line: A group of seven players seemed to have emerged in what should be a rotation: fifth-year senior Chandler Zavala, redshirt junior Bryson Speas, redshirt junior Grant Gibson, redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason, sophomore Ikem Ekwonu, redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon and redshirt freshman Timothy McKay.

Doeren noted that McMahon, McKay and Speas all have the abilities to play multiple spots on the offensive line.

• Defensive line: The D-line is traditionally a position that uses a lot of players in a game. Doeren thinks there is a seven-player rotation forming with sixth-year senior Daniel Joseph, redshirt junior Cory Durden, redshirt junior Danny Blakeman, sophomore Savion Jackson, redshirt freshmen C.J. Clark and Josh Harris and freshman Davin Vann.

Durden, a transfer from Florida State, and Vann bring the versatility to play inside or outside on the 3-man front NC State uses. Doeren also believes Jackson is ready to turn it loose as a playmaker, and praised Clark, who is likely to replace All-American Alim McNeill at nose tackle, for a being a standout in camp.

"CJ Clark's probably been one of the most impressive guys up front and in training camp," Doeren noted. "It's been fun watching him and Grant Gibson compete against each other every day. He's really playing hard. He's got a high motor.”

Linebacker: Despite being the strength of the team, Doeren seems to think they can be even better after several players did a good job of reshaping their bodies, notably sophomore reserve Jaylon Scott, who Doeren noted lost in the neighborhood of 30 pounds from the start of last year.

Two starters have also made good strides.

"Isaiah Moore has improved himself athletically, a lot,” Doeren said of the redshirt junior. “Still a great leader, but he's lost some body fat, and is really moving well. I think he's poised to play really well.

"I think [sophomore] Drake [Thomas] also has changed his body.”

Cornerback: No decision has been made on two starters between senior Chris Ingram, redshirt junior Derrek Pitts Jr., junior Teshaun Smith, redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle and freshman Aydan White.

Doeren foresees a potential rotation developing there.

Safety/nickel: Doeren praised the competition, but added that returning starters junior free safety Tanner Ingle, junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and sophomore strong safety Jakeen Harris “do a great job” when on the field together.

Special teams: The punt returner will continue to be Thomas, while Knight will once again resume kickoff runback duties.