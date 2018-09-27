NC State should be as healthy as they’ve been all season Saturday against Virginia.

The Wolfpack played without starting fifth-year senior left guard Terronne Prescod and starting redshirt freshman middle linebacker Isaiah Moore in the 37-20 win at Marshall last Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe ably filled in for Prescod, who practiced Thursday, and sophomore Louis Acceus played well in place of Moore.

“Moore was a little sore last week and he practiced on Tuesday, and was out there today,” Doeren said. “On Wednesday, we kind of game him a little bit of a break. He looked good today.”

If Moore isn’t 100 percent Saturday, the play of Acceus has alleviated any concerns. Acceus had nine tackles in the win over the Thundering Herd. Moore had been the better performer in practice during fall camp, but Acceus showed he could be trusted in a game.

“I was proud of Louis and he didn’t flinch,” Doeren said. “He played like he had been in there for multiple games. I thought he made a lot of plays and looked quick. He had eyes in the right place.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said Thursday both players returned to practice and intimated they’d be ready to go against the Cavaliers. Doeren also reiterated that wide receivers Thayer Thomas and C.J. Riley were back at practice after going through the concussion protocol. Both were knocked out of the Marshall game — Thomas for a catch over the middle and Riley after taking a vicious hit on a kick return.

Doeren feels good about having a rotation of players at wide receiver or tight end that can keep players fresh.

“Thayer and C.J. practiced and they were cleared,” Doeren said. “They are ready to go. It’s the first game of the year we have had all six receivers playing. It’s good to have them and our starting tight ends. It’s all good.”

Redshirt junior slot receiver Jakobi Meyers was injured in the season opener, but played through the pain. He missed the Georgia State contest, but returned to play against Marshall. Doeren expects a more explosive Meyers on display against Virginia.

“He was a little sore and he was probably at 85 percent,” Doeren said. “He looked good [at practice] and no issues with him.”

The team practiced in the rain Thursday instead of using the indoor practice facility, which could pay off in subtle ways if any future games are played in wet conditions.

“The guys were locked in and had good focus,” Doeren said. “They are excited for ACC play to start and have a home game here against a good opponent.”

Another twist at practice this week was having redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay work on the scout team to give the Wolfpack defense a look similar to what Virginia does with star quarterback Bryce Perkins, who is a dual-threat performer.

“McKay came over like he did last year when we had [Louisville’s] Lamar Jackson [on the schedule], and he was our scout team quarterback,” Doeren said. “He is mobile, can run around and did a great job with our defensive guys.

“It’s how fast he gets to the edge on option plays and zone-read keeps. It’s just having an athlete there.”

College football coaches all over the country got a clear sign of how much things can change when a player either has a degree or is on pace for it. Former NC State recruiting target Kelly Bryant, who ended up at Clemson and started last year, has taken advantage of the new rule where a redshirt season is preserved if you only play in four games. He will redshirt this season, earn his degree and be a graduate transfer to another school.

Doeren said he isn’t changing his approach in terms of communicating differently with his upperclassmen who haven’t redshirted and could earn their degrees.

“I’m going to treat all these guys with respect and coach them and help them,” Doeren said. “I’ll push them and hold them accountable. If any point in time any player feels this isn’t the right place for him, we’ll have those conversations.

“I’m not in the business of kissing anybody’s butt because of a rule change. That is the way we do business here.”