NC State’s best pass rusher and one of its undisputed team leaders is fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams, and for the past two weeks he has been sidelined with an injury. And it has not been easy for him. “Not playing, that’s difficult,” Smith-Williams said. “Seeing the guys out there, and I’m not a part of that. It weighs on you, so I’m really excited to get back out there with them.” That should happen this weekend in Tallahassee against Florida State. NC State could use Smith-Williams’ pass rushing abilities. He had six sacks last year during his first full season as a starter and added one in the season opener against ECU. He played just 15 snaps versus Western Carolina before sustaining a foot/ankle injury. Smith-Williams described his excitement for being back on the field as, “over the moon and back.” “I’m super excited,” Smith-Williams said. “I really want to get out and play football. That’s why I’m here, right?” NC State has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush in Smith-Williams’ absence, but he explained a different reason for why it was difficult to be on the sideline. “It’s hard for me not being able to go out there and play for the guys,” he said. “It’s not so much the results, what’s happening. I just want to be out there for my brothers.” Smith-Williams first remembrance of playing in Tallahassee against Florida State two years ago is how hot the afternoon temperatures were that September, Saturday afternoon. “It’s a loud stadium,” he added. “It’s very nice. It’s actually a really nice stadium. It’s a really fun place to play, especially for the defense.” The Wolfpack defense and its coaches have a somewhat challenging assignment trying to prepare for FSU’s offense because they do not know who the quarterback will be yet. Starter James Blackman was injured last week against Louisville and appears questionable for Saturday. Former Wisconsin starter Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer, would be in line to start if Blackman cannot go. “I think the system fits them both pretty well,” Smith-Williams said. “We treat them both pretty much the same.”

De’Von Graves Making Most Of His Opportunity

Graves was NC State's first verbal commitment in the 2018 class. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Former four-star pickup De’Von Graves thought he would immediately land a starting job at NC State. A year later he is on his fourth different position in the secondary, but with a much better mindset. “I had to realize what college was about,” Graves said. “I still had a high school mindset, so once I grew up, and I trusted the process, everything just changed. I was getting caught into looking at everybody else and they’re playing and I’m not. “Everybody’s journey is different.” Graves arrived at NC State in 2018 as a corner weighing 180 pounds, although Graves acknowledged that weight number “was a stretch.” During the season, Graves was moved to the dime position in the dime package. Then in the spring he broke into the two-deep at free safety. This fall, checking in at close to 200 pounds, he moved to strong safety, and last week against Ball State, Graves received his most extensive playing time yet — 52 snaps. He tallied a career-high six tackles, broke up a pass and forced a fumble. “It was just an opportunity,” Graves said. “I got a chance to show everybody what I can do, a great opportunity. Coaches trust me. They trust me that I know the plays and stuff like that. They trusted my athletic ability. It was really a blessing.” Graves thinks he has found a home at strong safety. “It’s an opportunity for me to show my abilities and how I can stretch the field,” Graves said. “I just like coming down and making tackles at the strong safety position.” Graves is looking forward to this Saturday and making the trip to Tallahassee. His father was a bit of a Florida State fan growing up. “That’s when they were winning national championships,” Graves said. “He just liked them cause they were winning.”

Cornerback Chris Ingram Eager To Meet Challenge