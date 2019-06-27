NC State was first to offer class of 2021 receiver Jacob Gill
After a huge sophomore season at Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh, three-star receiver Jacob Gill picked up an offer from hometown NC State, whose football stadium is located literally across the street from Gill’s high school.
Last year, Gill caught 74 passes for 1,170 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games in his breakout campaign. NC State was the first school to offer him a scholarship.
