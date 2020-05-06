There are a three new names and one subtraction on the updated version of the NC State Wolfpack football recruiting hot board at quarterback.

Gone from the list published two months ago is Ty Thompson from Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite High, who made a verbal commitment to Oregon. NC State also made a run at three-star Kai Millner from Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley High, but he pledged for California.

Despite the changes, the marquee name at the position remains unchanged.

Below is how the hot board at quarterback now looks.