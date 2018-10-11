Wolfpack football tracking junior running back Ahmani Marshall
Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High junior running back Ahmani Marshall is off to a good start for the undefeated Eagles. He has rushed 61 times for 453 yards and eight touchdowns while sharing carries through seven games, six of which were won in lopsided fashion.
