Ahmarian Granger from Maury High in Norfolk, Va., is listed by Rivals.com as a three-star receiver, but there are many colleges that prefer Granger on the other side of the football.

Among them is NC State.

Granger, 6-foot, 170 pounds, statistically had a strong sophomore season on defense. He made 47 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. His junior season started this spring, in which Granger has shined on offense.

He had two touchdowns in the season-opener, a 54-yard rush and a 46-yard reception. Then against state power Lake Taylor High, Granger scored on a 43-yard run.

Granger though, for his part, stated no preference for which side of the ball he prefers.

“I’ll play anything,” Granger said.