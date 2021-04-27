If you are looking for a prospect that might qualify as the top player in the state in the 2023 class, the physically impressive looking and athletic Rico Walker from Hickory (N.C.) High is a very good starting point.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Walker could play on either side of the ball in college. Offensively, he caught 13 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this spring for Hickory.

On defense, Walker added 37 tackles, including four for loss and a pair of sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered one and broke up a pass.

Walker insists which side of the football he is recruited to play does not matter to him.

Thus far, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech have offered Walker, and the first one in that group to get Walker on campus for a visit was the Wolfpack.