Over the weekend at the Elite 11 camp in Nashville, Tenn., four-star quarterback MJ Morris from Pace Academy in Atlanta spoke with Rivals.com’s Sean Williams to get the latest on his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder completed 80 of 133 passes for 1,180 yards and 14 scores with three picks in eight games this past season. Now after taking four visits in the spring, a decision is nearing.

Morris confirmed that he is trying to commit before the month of May is over, and he has not lined up any official visits that could potentially tip off his plans.

He did, however, acknowledge that there are three schools in the mix.

“I would say Georgia Tech, NC State, Nebraska, those are kind of the schools I am making my decision out of,” Morris said.

He has visited each since April, checking out the spring game at Georgia Tech and Nebraska and an open practice at NC State.

Morris went into detail about what stood out for each program.