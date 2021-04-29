Recruiting might be getting ready to get busy for Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High three-star athlete Jackson Vick.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder reports offers from NC State, Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and East Carolina. In the past couple of weeks, Big Ten programs Minnesota and Northwestern have both reached out to and talked with Vick.

Vick has been able to take a couple of recent unofficial visits, including checking out the spring game at NC State on April 10.