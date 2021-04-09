NC State football has announced its spring game rosters. The Red team represents many of the leading contenders to start.

You can click on the pictures below to view the roster larger. The rosters were provided by NC State media relations and available on GoPack.com.

Not participating in Saturday's scrimmage include:

• Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins

• Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

• Senior cornerback Chris Ingram

• Sophomore running back Zonovan Knight

• Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay

• Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.

• Sophomore cornerback Cecil Powell

• Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon

• Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas

• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson