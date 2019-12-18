Here are three things that stand out when digesting NC State football's 2020 signing class (thus far) and the recruiting cycle that has been.

Speed And Athleticism

Any time a prospect registers a Nike Football Rating of over 100.00 after performing ant an Opening Regional, you have a player that has elite athleticism. NC State signed three prospects who achieved that mark: three-star defensive lineman Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High, two-star receiver Anthony Smith from Huntingtown (Md.) High and three-star cornerback Joshua Pierre-Louis from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Smith is one of two prospects to have run under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22 seconds in the 200, joining three-star receiver Chris Scott from Dacula (Ga.) High. Pierre-Louis could join those two this spring. Vann is a standout wrestler and excels in the throws in track. Three-star cornerback Aydan White of Christ School near Asheville, N.C. is a three-time 110-meter hurdles champ for private schools in track and added the high jump title last spring. Three-star defensive back Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C. and three-star receiver Jalen Coit from Cheraw (S.C.) High were both basketball stars and have turned in fast times in the 40-yard dash. Simply put, this is one of the most athletic classes that NC State has signed in a while.

Still Spots Left

The Wolfpacker will have a full breakdown Thursday of how the final spots may play out, but the Pack could target about six more players after the surprising late decommitment from three-star offensive lineman Austin Blaske of South Effingham High in Guyton, Ga. (more on that below). The Pack appears to be holding a blueshirt for three-star receiver commit Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. A blueshirt allows for a team to count a recruit ahead to the next year’s class. Crabtree using a blueshirt would permit NC State to take an extra prospect in the 2020 class. This is the third year of the early signing period for football. NC State in the past two recruiting cycles has added three high school/junior college signees in February. In 2018 it was cornerback Taiyon Palmer and defensive linemen Val Martin and Derrick Eason. The latter most of the three was a long-time commit who chose not to sign in December. Eason has since moved to offensive line. In 2019, NC State signed running back Jordan Houston, defensive back Cecil Powell and running back Delbert Mimms. Mimms was a blueshirt. This year should be the most active January and February for NC State since the beginning of the early signing period, but the wildcard is the transfer portal. The Wolfpack may be in a position to be more aggressive with the portal than most schools.

The Decommitments