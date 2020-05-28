Due to an ankle injury, Wayne (Ga.) Jesup County High three-star two-way performer Trevin Wallace only played about four games last season. For the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, it was a tough blow.

Wallace knew that the junior year is traditionally the biggest one to audition for college coaches. The way Wallace saw it, it was going to put a lot of pressure on his senior season.

“I was like, ‘Dang, I am going to have to work even harder my 12th grade year to get to where I want to get and pursue my dreams,’” Wallace remembered.

Then while his team was in the state playoffs, Illinois surprised Wallace with an offer. In the spring, NC State joined the pursuit.