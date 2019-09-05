There is always that one game a season where NC State football plays an overmatched FCS game, and works on its own weaknesses. This Saturday is such game. Western Carolina struggled in week one, falling 49-27 against Mercer last Saturday. The Bears had a 49-14 lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter. NC State didn’t have any major issues in dominating East Carolina 34-6 in its season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium. NCSU and Western Carolina kickoff at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Here is a full scouting report on Western Carolina.

WCU senior quarterback Tyrie Adams is the school's all-time leader in total yards. (Western Carolina)

Five Western Carolina Players To Watch

Senior quarterback Tyrie Adams — The dual threat from St. Petersburg, Fla., entered his senior year with 7,279 career passing yards and 53 touchdowns and 2,110 rushing yards and 13 scores. He threw for 2,417 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and rushed 194 times for 1,006 yards and 10 scores last year. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was named the preseason Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Adams picked up where he left off during the opener against Mercer, passing for 318 yards and two scores, and he rushed 17 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Junior linebacker Ty Harris — He finished fourth on the team last year with 87 tackles, plus five tackles for loss and two sacks. He reached double digits in tackles in four contests, including 14 stops at Samford. He also had 11 tackles in three games last year, including against North Carolina on Nov. 17. HERO Sports named him to its Sophomore All-American team. Freshman running back Syheam McQueen — The 6-0, 205-pound McQueen was once offered by NC State during his younger years at Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High, where he was once a backup to Georgia redshirt freshman and former five-star running back Zamir White. He came off the bench to lead WCU with 11 carries for 67 rushing yards against Mercer. Redshirt junior defensive back Michael Murphy — The Spartanburg, S.C., native was third on the squad last year with 92 tackles, and he had five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a season-high 12 tackles against both Samford and Wofford. He returned his first interception for a pick-six in the 52-50 win over VMI and finished with three interceptions. Murphy also added one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles. Senior running back Connell Young — The former Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley standout rushed 106 times for 529 yards and two touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 334 yards and three scores last year. He had a season-high 178 all-purpose yards against Mercer last year, but had more modest numbers in the rematch last week. The 6-0, 210-pounder rushed 11 times for 27 yards and he caught one pass for nine yards against Mercer.

What To Watch From Western Carolina

1. Leaky defense. Mercer took advantage of big play after big play to help build that 49-14 lead. WCU gave up a 65-yard kickoff return, which helped set up Mercer’s first score. There was an 85-yard touchdown reception and a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. A 63-yard pass set up a one-yard touchdown run, and Mercer also had an interception that it returned 23 yards to the three-yard line. The last big-play touchdown was a 38-yard run. Breakdowns of that order probably won’t get corrected in one week. NC State had three plays of at least 34 yards against ECU. 2. Balanced offense, but heavy workload on quarterback. WCU rushed 39 times and had 38 passes in the opener against Mercer. Part of that is due to the wheels of quarterback Adams, who finished with 55 touches. Adams showed his dual-threat talents against North Carolina last fall, combining for 404 total yards. He rushed 26 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, went 18-of-34 passing for 290 yards and even caught a pass for 10 yards vs. the Heels. He was sacked four times among his 61 touches. Adams’ performance against UNC helped him become the 10th player in FCS history to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. 3. Who will fill the wide receiver void? Redshirt sophomore wide receiver D.J. Thorpe has made the switch from quarterback after redshirting his freshman year. He was one of the bright spots for Western Carolina against Mercer. The 6-3, 190-pounder from Nashville, Tenn., caught six passes for 130 yards long of 41 yards. Thorpe caught six passes for 55 yards in 11 games last year, with 24 of the yards coming on a catch against North Carolina. Thorpe was an accomplished prep quarterback, throwing for 4,980 yards and 47 touchdowns his last two years of varsity action. NC State might have to be ready for some sort of trick play Saturday.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Create big plays: Mercer made a living in having big plays against Western Carolina, and it would be a bit of a letdown if NC State didn’t have any large chunks of yardage.

Wake Forest and Oregon graduate transfer fifth-year senior receiver Tabari Hines supplied two of the big plays against East Carolina, with a 34-yard run and a 48-yard reception. Hines should take on a larger role in light of redshirt junior wide receiver C.J. Riley suffering a season-ending ACL injury. 2. Improve on third downs: NC State went 4 of 12 on third downs and didn’t convert on its lone fourth-down attempt. NC State was terrific on third and long at times last year thanks to the poise of former quarterback Ryan Finley. It seemed inevitable that the Wolfpack offense would take a step back, but it should improve over time. Getting a confidence boost against Western Carolina should do wonders in that regard. 3. Don’t flirt with kick return coverage issues: East Carolina broke a long kickoff return but it got called back by a penalty. Even if the NCSU player that got illegally blocked could have made a play, it still meant that 10 other players who weren’t in a position to make one. East Carolina officially averaged 24 yards on three kickoff returns, and head coach Dave Doeren pointed out that working on kickoff coverage would be one of the goals this week. Western Carolina should have plenty of kickoff return opportunities.

Three Western Carolina Numbers Of Note