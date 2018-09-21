NC State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Joseph Sculthorpe had his heart in two places during Hurricane Florence.

The reserve interior lineman is from Hampstead, N.C., which is a little over 16 miles north of Wilmington by the Atlantic Ocean. The former Hampstead (N.C.) Topsail High standout said his parents and grandmother waited out Florence, losing power and water for five days or so.

“They were waiting to see what the hurricane was going to do,” Sculthorpe said. “If at the last minute, it was really bad, they would have left. Luckily, it died down from a category four. They just road it out and were fine.

“I know it isn’t as bad as it could have been, but the people there are making sure everything is going as smooth as possible.”

The family’s home is near the beach and has weathered past hurricanes over the years. NC State head coach Dave Doeren and staff told the Sculthorpe family if they needed to get out of the area and join Joe in Raleigh, they had the option. NC State cancelled its home game against West Virginia last Saturday.

“All my family is good,” Sculthorpe said. “Hampstead, Topsail, Wilmington area, there is damage going on, but luckily my family was able to get away relatively speaking OK [in terms of damage]. I know there is a lot of stuff going on back home that eventually will get fixed. It’s tough right now.”

Sculthorpe has seen the images of I-40 turning into a river in certain parts, and the rescue scenes with people and pets. He knows some people who are going through difficult times this week.

“I know certain neighborhoods back home on 210, which is the highway connecting to Interstate 40, there was some pretty bad flooding up to the knees and stuff,” Sculthorpe said. “Everyone sees 40 just covered with water and it’s ridiculous. Back home, that would be the highway I’d take to Wilmington. It’s a pretty scary sight.”

Sculthorpe juggled school work, preparing to play West Virginia and worrying about his loved ones until the decision to cancel the WVU game was made last Tuesday.

“When we cancelled the game, that gave me the chance to call my whole family and make sure it was OK,” Sculthorpe said. “If we had played the game, I would have put everything to keep my mind straight on football.

“My parents have lived on the coast a long time and know what to do.”

Sculthorpe has been locked in this week at playing at Marshall at 7 p.m. Saturday. It is NC State’s first true road test, and Sculthorpe plays the role of utility offensive lineman, who can play center or either guard spot if needed. The 6-foot-3, 314-pounder played 12 snaps against Georgia State, primarily at right guard.

“I feel comfortable playing all three positions,” Sculthorpe said. “It is my job to backup and be the next guy up if need be. [NCSU offensive line] Coach [Dwayne] Ledford expects us to know all the positions.”

Fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury has helped take Sculthorpe under his wing, passing along his tricks of the trade in the trenches.

“He’s been one of the bigger influences in the offensive line room,” Bradbury said. “Terronne Prescod, Tyler Jones too in the locker room. [Garrett and I] we’ll watch film together and he’ll show me how to go through film. He’s a really great mentor and he does a lot of things right off the field.”

Some players are arrogant bordering on cocky, but that isn’t Sculthorpe. There is one aspect that he thinks he is the best on the team at though — wrestling. He won a NCHSAA 3A state title sophomore year to go along with finishing runner-up and third during his prep career at Topsail High. Some teammates and even Ledford have tried to test him, and he’s tried to follow the Wolfpack wrestling exploits.

“[Defensive tackle] Shug Frazier and I used to joke around in the locker room and [right guard] Joshua Fedd-Jackson loves coming up and go at me,” Sculthorpe said. “Sometimes Ledford will try. I show him the business a couple of times and he’s learned to back down. I think it’s a great background to bring to the football team.”