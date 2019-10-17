The NFL is celebrating its 100th season of professional football this fall, a century that went from no helmets to an elaborate concussion protocol in just 10 short decades. And, while NC State did not have an NFL player in the inaugural season of 1920, it had one of the most unusual connections to one of the weirdest professional teams to ever suit up the next season: the 1921 Washington Senators. The national capital’s first attempt at a professional football franchise had an unusual part-time debut in the American Professional Football Association, which is recognized as the official predecessor of the NFL. The team was formed by former Washington baseball player Tim Jordan, who hired as his coach former Holy Cross and Georgetown star Jack Hegarty, a licensed dentist who had coached at the North Carolina School for Agriculture and Mechanic Arts (which was NC State’s official name before World War I) in 1914 and ‘15. Hegarty brought with him two former State College players to fill out his small squad, halfback Johnnie Hudson of Shelby, North Carolina, and end Jack Sullivan of Holyoke, Massachusetts. They both played college football for Hegarty during his short tenure in Raleigh.

Hegarty, who was the captain of Georgetown’s team that beat A&M 48-0 at Riddick Stadium in 1912, assisted and recruited most of the transfer players who made up A&M head coach Jack Green’s 1913 squad that won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship with a 6-1 record.

One of the wins that season was a 12-0 victory over Georgetown, the only time A&M ever won a road game in that early rivalry. The next year, Green left his position, and Hegarty took over, both as head football and head basketball coach. Alumni and administration were annoyed that his tenure was marred by an unusual number of injuries and a loss and a tie against Georgetown. His only signature victory was A&M’s first win over Navy. In all, though, Hegarty could not sustain Green’s success, putting together a 5-6-2 record in two football seasons and a 5-8 record in basketball. Hegarty was not retained after his second season and, at the age of 28, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserves Dental Training unit. He served two years as a lieutenant in the dental corps during World War I. When he returned to civilian life after the war, Hegarty wanted to return to a coaching career in the Washington, D.C., area. He thought Jordan’s foray into professional football was a good path, not knowing exactly how rocky it would be. The Senators (also known as the Pros or the Presidents) were a half semi-pro, half-professional team formed specifically to play in the NFL-predecessor American Professional Football Association’s second season. They played in only three (or four, if you count a controversial forfeit) games against APFA competition. The franchise secured a home field at American League Park I, the same place where Jordan played for the Washington Senators baseball franchise from 1901-03. The Senators’ first three games were against non-APFA opponents: The Wilmington (Delaware) Collegians, the Holmesburg Athletic Club and an unnamed semi-pro team from Norfolk that served as a last-minute replacement for an unnamed semi-pro team from Akron, which couldn’t field a team because of too many injuries. The 33-0 victory over Wilmington included a scoring run by fullback Sullivan, who had played football and basketball, plus track and baseball, for Hegarty at A&M. Hegarty recruited Sullivan to Raleigh in 1913 to study textiles. He played on the 1913 championship team, but missed the next season because of an injury before returning for his final year in 1915. The Senators then beat the Syracuse Pros, 20-7, which was considered a professional team but was never officially part of the APFA. Needing help at quarterback, Hegarty signed Washington Senator’s star pitcher Harry Courtney to lead his team. However, the move infuriated the baseball team’s owner, Clark Griffin, and Courtney never played professional football.