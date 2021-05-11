NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.

After the program's third season with eight or more wins in the past four years, expectations in Raleigh are once again high entering the fall.

Las Vegas sportsbooks have been releasing their early offseason college football future odds for 2021 conference and national champions. Here are the odds NC State is getting this spring.