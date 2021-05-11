NC State's early odds to win the ACC in 2021
NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.
After the program's third season with eight or more wins in the past four years, expectations in Raleigh are once again high entering the fall.
Las Vegas sportsbooks have been releasing their early offseason college football future odds for 2021 conference and national champions. Here are the odds NC State is getting this spring.
2021 ACC Conference Winner (Bovada)
Clemson -800
Miami Florida +650
North Carolina +750
NC State +1600 (16-1)
Louisville +3000
Virginia Tech +3000
Pittsburgh +3500
Florida State +3800
Virginia +4000
Boston College +5000
Georgia Tech +6600
Wake Forest +7000
Duke +10000
Syracuse +10000
*As of May 11, 2021
2021 ACC Atlantic Division Winner (Bovada)
Clemson -2000
NC State +850 (17-2)
Louisville +1300
Florida State +1600
Boston College +2000
Wake Forest +2500
Syracuse +4000
*As of May 11, 2021
2021 ACC Championship Odds (Draft Kings)
Clemson -835
North Carolina +700
Miami Florida +1000
NC State +1600 (16-1)
Louisville +2200
Virginia Tech +2500
Florida State +3300
Pittsburgh +3300
Virginia +3300
Boston College +5000
Georgia Tech +5000
Wake Forest +5000
Syracuse +8000
Duke +10000
*As of May 5, 2021
2021 Odds To Win ACC (BetOnline.ag)
Clemson -800
North Carolina +750
Miami Florida +800
Florida State +2500
Louisville +3300
Virginia Tech +3300
Wake Forest +3300
Pittsburgh +4000
Boston College +5000
Georgia Tech +5000
NC State +5000 (50-1)
Virginia +5000
Duke +20000
Syracuse +20000
*As of May 11, 2021
Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (Vegas Insider via BetMGM)
Clemson +350
Miami +4000
North Carolina +5000
NC State +6600 (66-1)
Virginia Tech +10000
Florida State +10000
Virginia +15000
Louisville +15000
Georgia Tech +15000
Pittsburgh +15000
Wake Forest +20000
Boston College +20000
*As of March 23, 2021
Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (Draft Kings)
Clemson +300
North Carolina +4000
Miami +8000
Florida State +25000
Louisville +25000
Pittsburgh +25000
Virginia +25000
Virgina Tech +25000
Boston College +35000
NC State +50000 (500-1)
Duke +50000
Georgia Tech +50000
Wake Forest +50000
Syracuse +50000
*As of May 11, 2021
Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (BetOnline.ag)
Clemson +475
North Carolina +4000
Florida State +6600
Miami +6600
Pittsburgh +10000
Boston College +25000
Georgia Tech +25000
Louisville +25000
Virginia Tech +25000
NC State +30000 (300-1)
Virginia +30000
Wake Forest +50000
Duke +50000
Syracuse +50000
*As of May 11, 2021
