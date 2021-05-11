 NC State Wolfpack Football's early odds to win the ACC in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 13:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State's early odds to win the ACC in 2021

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack football is set to begin its 2021 season with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 campaign in 2020, including a program-record seven ACC wins.

After the program's third season with eight or more wins in the past four years, expectations in Raleigh are once again high entering the fall.

Las Vegas sportsbooks have been releasing their early offseason college football future odds for 2021 conference and national champions. Here are the odds NC State is getting this spring.

NC State Wolfpack football Vi Jones and Daniel Joseph
NC State redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones (31) and fifth-year defensive end Daniel Joseph (99) sack Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1). (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

2021 ACC Conference Winner (Bovada) 

Clemson -800

Miami Florida +650

North Carolina +750

NC State +1600 (16-1)

Louisville +3000

Virginia Tech +3000

Pittsburgh +3500

Florida State +3800

Virginia +4000

Boston College +5000

Georgia Tech +6600

Wake Forest +7000

Duke +10000

Syracuse +10000

*As of May 11, 2021

2021 ACC Atlantic Division Winner (Bovada)

Clemson -2000

NC State +850 (17-2)

Louisville +1300

Florida State +1600

Boston College +2000

Wake Forest +2500

Syracuse +4000

*As of May 11, 2021

2021 ACC Championship Odds (Draft Kings)

Clemson -835

North Carolina +700

Miami Florida +1000

NC State +1600 (16-1)

Louisville +2200

Virginia Tech +2500

Florida State +3300

Pittsburgh +3300

Virginia +3300

Boston College +5000

Georgia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Syracuse +8000

Duke +10000

*As of May 5, 2021

2021 Odds To Win ACC (BetOnline.ag)

Clemson -800

North Carolina +750

Miami Florida +800

Florida State +2500

Louisville +3300

Virginia Tech +3300

Wake Forest +3300

Pittsburgh +4000

Boston College +5000

Georgia Tech +5000

NC State +5000 (50-1)

Virginia +5000

Duke +20000

Syracuse +20000

*As of May 11, 2021

Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (Vegas Insider via BetMGM) 

Clemson +350

Miami +4000

North Carolina +5000

NC State +6600 (66-1)

Virginia Tech +10000

Florida State +10000

Virginia +15000

Louisville +15000

Georgia Tech +15000

Pittsburgh +15000

Wake Forest +20000

Boston College +20000

*As of March 23, 2021

Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (Draft Kings) 

Clemson +300

North Carolina +4000

Miami +8000

Florida State +25000

Louisville +25000

Pittsburgh +25000

Virginia +25000

Virgina Tech +25000

Boston College +35000

NC State +50000 (500-1)

Duke +50000

Georgia Tech +50000

Wake Forest +50000

Syracuse +50000

*As of May 11, 2021

Odds To Win 2022 College Football Playoff For ACC Teams (BetOnline.ag) 

Clemson +475

North Carolina +4000

Florida State +6600

Miami +6600

Pittsburgh +10000

Boston College +25000

Georgia Tech +25000

Louisville +25000

Virginia Tech +25000

NC State +30000 (300-1)

Virginia +30000

Wake Forest +50000

Duke +50000

Syracuse +50000

*As of May 11, 2021

——

