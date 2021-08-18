Ricky Person: 'The best I've felt'

Sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight grabs the headlines from the NC State backfield. He was preseason first-team All-ACC and the top vote-getter among his position group on the all-conference teams.

But it was junior Ricky Person Jr. who had the most carries last year, rushing 147 times (to Knight’s 143) for 643 yards and four scores. He also caught 18 passes for 136 yards out of the backfield.

If fall camp is any indication, Person could be in store for even bigger things in 2021.

Last year was the first time Person was able to complete a full season. The former Rivals100 signee has a promising rookie season in which he ran 112 times for 471 yards and a pair of scores, but he was limited during his nine games. Looking back, Person acknowledged he was persevering through injuries.

“When I first got here I was battling injuries throughout high school,” Person admitted. “It took me a minute to bounce back because I was a freshman, and we only had Reggie [Gallaspy] my freshman year.

"So I had to had to step up and battle through my injuries as a freshman.”