Ricky Person: 'The best I've felt'
Sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight grabs the headlines from the NC State backfield. He was preseason first-team All-ACC and the top vote-getter among his position group on the all-conference teams.
But it was junior Ricky Person Jr. who had the most carries last year, rushing 147 times (to Knight’s 143) for 643 yards and four scores. He also caught 18 passes for 136 yards out of the backfield.
If fall camp is any indication, Person could be in store for even bigger things in 2021.
Last year was the first time Person was able to complete a full season. The former Rivals100 signee has a promising rookie season in which he ran 112 times for 471 yards and a pair of scores, but he was limited during his nine games. Looking back, Person acknowledged he was persevering through injuries.
“When I first got here I was battling injuries throughout high school,” Person admitted. “It took me a minute to bounce back because I was a freshman, and we only had Reggie [Gallaspy] my freshman year.
"So I had to had to step up and battle through my injuries as a freshman.”
Then came the regular nicks and bruises that is often associated with being a running back and limited Person to seven games as a sophomore. He had to have surgery to repair an ankle injury midseason.
That was followed by the COVID shutdown, which may have aided Person.
“I feel like the COVID year actually helped me and get the treatment that I needed to get for my body,” Person said. “That’s coming from the best training staff.”
The result was Person having his best year yet in Raleigh, and now he’s ready for more. After offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring drills, Person has never been better, he said.
“The best I’ve felt,” he explained. “The fastest I’ve felt. My body has changed tremendously. It’s been a great camp.”
And knowing that he has a fellow playmaker in Knight, among others in the backfield, should only help Person.
“I feel like we all complement each other,” Person stated. “We take the load off one another. We don’t want to get about 30-40 carries a game ... That’s how you burn yourself especially when you have plans taking that next step.”
