Three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson from Sumter (S.C.) High had already been to NC State before. But when the dead period lifted after May 31, he wasted little time getting back to Raleigh and this time experiencing the type of visits recruits have been deprived of since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Jackson was at NC State as recently as April 10 for the spring game, but he was unable to interact when any coaches or tour the facilities then. This time, he did both.

“I liked it a lot,” Jackson said. “It was great being able to meet the coaches, the head coach [Dave Doeren]. Actually seeing the facilities in person, it was super beautiful. And also, the field was amazing.

“It was great. It was amazing.”

The visit left NC State in a commanding position for the 6-foot-2, 265-pounder.