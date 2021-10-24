 NC State Wolfpack football remains ranked in coaches' poll
NC State remains ranked in coaches' poll

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State was No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' polls last week, but a 31-30 loss at Miami dropped them completely out of the AP rankings and nearly out of the coaches.

The Pack is No. 25 in the coaches' updated ratings.

Counting others receiving votes, NC State was 28th in the AP poll. BYU checked in at No. 25 in their rankings, the one difference between the two ratings.

NC State hosts Louisville Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (64 first place votes)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oregon

9. Ole Miss

10. Iowa

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Baylor

19. Pittsburgh

20. San Diego State

21. Auburn

22. UTSA

23. Iowa State

24. Coastal Carolina

25. NC State

{{ article.author_name }}