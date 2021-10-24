NC State remains ranked in coaches' poll
NC State was No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' polls last week, but a 31-30 loss at Miami dropped them completely out of the AP rankings and nearly out of the coaches.
The Pack is No. 25 in the coaches' updated ratings.
Counting others receiving votes, NC State was 28th in the AP poll. BYU checked in at No. 25 in their rankings, the one difference between the two ratings.
NC State hosts Louisville Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (64 first place votes)
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oregon
9. Ole Miss
10. Iowa
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. SMU
17. Penn State
18. Baylor
19. Pittsburgh
20. San Diego State
21. Auburn
22. UTSA
23. Iowa State
24. Coastal Carolina
25. NC State
