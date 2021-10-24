NC State remains ranked in coaches' poll

NC State was No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' polls last week, but a 31-30 loss at Miami dropped them completely out of the AP rankings and nearly out of the coaches.

The Pack is No. 25 in the coaches' updated ratings.

Counting others receiving votes, NC State was 28th in the AP poll. BYU checked in at No. 25 in their rankings, the one difference between the two ratings.

NC State hosts Louisville Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.