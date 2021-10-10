NC State remains in both Top 25 polls

NC State rose one spot in both this week's Associated Press top 25 (to No. 22) and the coaches' poll (No. 21).

The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is one of just two ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest rose up three spots to No. 16 after its overtime win at Syracuse. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 27th and Pittsburgh also received a vote.

The coaches also had WFU at No. 16. Clemson dropped four spots to No. 25 but remained rank. Pittsburgh was No. 28 when factoring in others receiving votes. NC State's upcoming opponent Saturday, at Boston College, picked up 11 total vote points (34th).