NC State remains in both Top 25 polls
NC State rose one spot in both this week's Associated Press top 25 (to No. 22) and the coaches' poll (No. 21).
The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is one of just two ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest rose up three spots to No. 16 after its overtime win at Syracuse. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 27th and Pittsburgh also received a vote.
The coaches also had WFU at No. 16. Clemson dropped four spots to No. 25 but remained rank. Pittsburgh was No. 28 when factoring in others receiving votes. NC State's upcoming opponent Saturday, at Boston College, picked up 11 total vote points (34th).
AP Top 25
Here is the full AP Top 25.
1. Georgia (62 first place votes)
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnati
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. Michigan State
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Ole Miss
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Arkansas
18. Arizona State
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Texas A&M
22. NC State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Texas
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (64 first place votes)
2. Iowa (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Cincinnati
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. Penn State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Notre Dame
14. Ole Miss
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Florida
18. Texas A&M
19. Arkansas
20. BYU
21. NC State
22. Arizona State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Clemson
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook