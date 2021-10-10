 NC State Wolfpack football in both Top 25 polls
NC State remains in both Top 25 polls

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State rose one spot in both this week's Associated Press top 25 (to No. 22) and the coaches' poll (No. 21).

The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is one of just two ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest rose up three spots to No. 16 after its overtime win at Syracuse. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 27th and Pittsburgh also received a vote.

The coaches also had WFU at No. 16. Clemson dropped four spots to No. 25 but remained rank. Pittsburgh was No. 28 when factoring in others receiving votes. NC State's upcoming opponent Saturday, at Boston College, picked up 11 total vote points (34th).

NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and NC State is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 22 in coaches rankings. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

AP Top 25

Here is the full AP Top 25.

1. Georgia (62 first place votes)

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. NC State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (64 first place votes)

2. Iowa (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. Penn State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Notre Dame

14. Ole Miss

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Florida

18. Texas A&M

19. Arkansas

20. BYU

21. NC State

22. Arizona State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Clemson

