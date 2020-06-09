NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Linebacker
NC State football recruiting is pursuing several promising targets at linebacker.
Two months ago, included three names who have since committed elsewhere: Raneiria Dillworth (UNC), Kaci Seegars (Texas A&M) and Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma).
However, a few new names have emerged
Here is an updated look at the linebacker hot board.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news