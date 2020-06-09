News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 07:42:30 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Linebacker

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State football recruiting is pursuing several promising targets at linebacker.

Two months ago, included three names who have since committed elsewhere: Raneiria Dillworth (UNC), Kaci Seegars (Texas A&M) and Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma).

However, a few new names have emerged

Here is an updated look at the linebacker hot board.

Three-star linebacker Jordan Poole is one of NC State Wolfpack football's top targets.
Three-star linebacker Jordan Poole is one of NC State's top targets. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}