News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 18:56:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Junior Raneiria Dillworth tackling machine for Glenn High

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

MOCKSVILLE — Some players have a gift for always being around the football and that is Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior Raneiria Dillworth.

Dillworth is a tackling machine that also possesses terrific speed, running 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State’s camp last summer. He also said he ran a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He also runs the 55 indoor, 200 outdoor and the 400 relay and 800 relay.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior Raneiria Dillworth unofficially visited NC State on Sept. 21.
Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior Raneiria Dillworth unofficially visited NC State on Sept. 21. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}