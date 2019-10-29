MOCKSVILLE — Some players have a gift for always being around the football and that is Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior Raneiria Dillworth.

Dillworth is a tackling machine that also possesses terrific speed, running 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State’s camp last summer. He also said he ran a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He also runs the 55 indoor, 200 outdoor and the 400 relay and 800 relay.