Junior Raneiria Dillworth tackling machine for Glenn High
MOCKSVILLE — Some players have a gift for always being around the football and that is Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior Raneiria Dillworth.
Dillworth is a tackling machine that also possesses terrific speed, running 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State’s camp last summer. He also said he ran a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He also runs the 55 indoor, 200 outdoor and the 400 relay and 800 relay.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news