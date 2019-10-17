News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Halfway point analysis: Football questions answered and unresolved

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

We had about eight months worth of chatter building up to the 2019 NC State football season. Now that its halfway over, here are some questions that have been answered and others that still are unresolved.

Three Questions Answered

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}