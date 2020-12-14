The news is not surprising with both redshirt junior Bailey Hockman and redshirt sophomore Devin Leary having effective years as NC State's starting quarterbacks, and a promising pair of young prospects in freshman Ben Finley and incoming recruit Aaron McLaughlin also in the pipeline. Finley was already ahead of Evans on the depth chart.

Evans was NC State's lone quarterback signee in the 2018 class, a late pickup after a coaching change at Colorado led him to switch his pledge. He was a finalist in the 2018 Nike Elite 11 camp and was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado.

He was just the third passer in state history to have 10,000 total yards and he helped lead Palmer Ridge High in Colorado Springs, Colo., to back-to-back state titles.