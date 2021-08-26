Devin Leary is ready to lead the offense

He is the undisputed starter for NC State after going 3-0 in that role a season ago. He had completed 66 of 110 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions at the time of his season-ending injury.

“The biggest thing is being back out there with my teammates, being able to feel that same energy I felt back against Duke,” Leary noted. “Running into the stadium with all my guys right next to me.”

Thus it is no surprise that Leary is “super excited” for the Sept. 2 season opener against South Florida.

The last time NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was on the field at Carter-Finley Stadium in a competitive game, he was being carted off the field with a broken leg in what would be a win over Duke.

Leary feels confident that after a full, uninterrupted offseason with offensive coordinator Tim Beck that the offense can take a step forward. He noted that he is now “extremely comfortable in the offense.”

“I think we have a great game plan going forward,” Leary stated. “Coach Beck has done a great job of mentally and physically preparing us for what we’re about to face. Everything starts up front, as well. Coach [John] Garrison has been doing a great job with the offensive line.”

The priority for Leary and the offense in the preseason has been mastering the details.

“Not being able to beat ourselves as far as penalties or any type of unnecessary calls that we are going to get that’s going to hurt ourselves,” Leary explained. “That’s kind of been our main focus, eliminating all the self-inflicted wounds.

“I think going forward what I’m very excited to see is the O-line. … They are very exciting to watch. I think going forward, like Coach Beck and Coach Garrison always tell us, is that it starts up front. That’s something that we’ve really embraced. I’m excited to watch that.”

Leary is also happy to see the return of a healthy senior receiver Emeka Emezie to the wideouts after NC State's leading pass catcher was sideline for spring and the start of fall camp.

As a group, Leary sees a lot of depth and potential in his targets, especially with some of the younger receivers stepping up.

“You can just tell that they’re always engaged, always looking for that next play of when they’re going to get their opportunity, because they know eventually it’s going to come,” Leary added.

What may be most exciting for Leary however is how this team has come together.

“I think just as a whole, what’s very special about this team is we’re well respected on both sides of the ball and collectively, always able to come together no matter where each other stand,” Leary said.