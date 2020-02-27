A year ago, Devin Leary entered spring practices hoping to impress in the competition with Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman for the starting quarterback position. The trio were trying to replace one of the better signal callers in NC State football history: Ryan Finley.

Leary and Hockman left that spring trailing McKay in the race, and McKay would hold the advantage through preseason camp, earning the starting nod for the season opener against East Carolina. Hockman was second-string, leaving Leary to begin his redshirt freshman campaign third on the depth chart.