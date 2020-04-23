The Athletic’s Arif Hasan did a consensus rankings of the top 300 after compiling close to 60 expert prospect rankings, and Murchison came in at No. 151 on that list while Smith-Williams was No. 255.

Of those three expert listings, Smith-Williams only made the cut on Brugler's top 300, at No. 204.

However, there is a chance that Murchison could sneak into the third round done on Friday night. Murchison was No. 155 on ESPN’s Mel Kiper's final top 300 , No. 116 on NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah's final top 150 and No. 120 on The Athletic’s Dane Brugler's final top 300 . Round four is picks 107-146, so the expectation is that Murchison is a likely day-three pick, but probably earlier rather than later.

Thursday is the day that NC State defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams have been waiting for — the beginning of the NFL Draft. Neither are expected to hear their names called until probably Saturday when rounds four through seven are conducted.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is one of the more bullish on Murchison and has him coming off the board on day two, going in the third round to the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 91. However, he did not have Smith-Williams getting picked.



R.J. White of CBS Sports also has Murchison going to Vegas, but in the fourth round with the No. 116 overall pick. White has Smith-Williams going two rounds later at selection No. 211 to the New York Jets in a pick that was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Smith-Williams is another quality edge player with injury red flags that is worth the gamble late in the draft," White wrote.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News also has Murchison going in round four but at choice No. 140 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pick that was acquired from the Chicago Bears. Smith-Williams went unselected in his seven-round mock.

Draftsite.com is another mock draft that has Murchison going in the fourth round (No. 111 overall to the Houston Texans) while not projecting Smith-Williams to be drafted.

Walterfootball.com’s final 7-round mock draft projects that Murchison will go to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round at pick No. 134.

“The Ravens tried to sign Michael Brockers, but that attempt failed because Brockers couldn't pass their physical. Here's another defensive lineman to compensate,” the site wrote.

Smith-Williams was not drafted in their mock seven-rounder either.

Logan Lamorandier of SI.com did have Smith-Williams getting picked, however, coming in with the next-to-last selection of the sixth round to the New England Patriots at No. 213. Like Reuter, Lamorandier has Murchison moving into the third round with the No. 93 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans.

Matt Miller of BleacherReport.com has one of the lowest projections on Murchison, sending him to the Cincinnati Bengals with the top pick in the sixth round. Miller also has Smith-Williams being drafted, going in the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round with the No. 244 overall selection.

Finally, drafttek.com has Murchison being drafted in the fourth round at No. 126 overall by the Los Angeles Rams, while Smith-Williams went in round six to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 208 choice.