Pack Pros: NFL week 2
Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did in week two of the NFL season:
C Garrett Bradbury (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and for the second straight week played every snap, this time during a 21-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers that dropped the Vikings to 1-1 ... Registered two tackles off turnovers and was flagged twice for holding ... Minnesota ran for 198 yards and 7.3 yards per carry and allowed only one sack, but quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit nine times.
Took a few looks at this, and Garrett Bradbury was tremendous clearing a lane for Dalvin Cook. https://t.co/754ujYrF9E— Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) September 15, 2019
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 17 of 28 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to help the Colts rally for a 19-17 win at the Tennessee Titans and improve to 1-1 ... Also ran seven times for 25 yards and accumulated a passer rating of 95.2 ... Through two games, has connected on 38 of 55 passes for 336 yards with five scores with just one pick, and also has 10 rushing attempts for 34 yards ... His season passer rating is 107.8 ... He is tied for eighth among quarterbacks with double-digit pass attempts for completion percentage (69.1 percent) and ninth in rating ... Also is tied for fourth in the league in touchdown passes.
.@JBrissett12 hits @TYHilton13 and the @Colts take the lead! #Colts #INDvsTEN— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/KTgcBLOEPL
Jacoby Brissett with a different handshake for each of his receivers 👏— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019
(via @Colts) pic.twitter.com/jlnpWOBDlM
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Oakland Raiders: Was signed this week by the Raiders but was not active for their 28-10 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which dropped Oakland to 1-1.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting strongside linebacker had five tackles (all solo) and one stop for loss, and hit the quarterback twice in Denver's 16-14 home loss to the Chicago Bears, dropping the Broncos to 0-2 ... He was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty that helped enable the Bears to get a game-winning field goal ... Played all 61 snaps on defense ... Through two games, he has eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass broken up.
This was called roughing the passer on Bradley Chubb. pic.twitter.com/EA20wdl3gi— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019
P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Punted six times for an average of 44.0 yards with a net of 36.0 yards in the Raiders' loss ... Pinned two punts inside the 20 ... Through two games, has punted nine times for an average of 44.2 yards with a net of 36.7 yards ... He has landed three punts inside the 20.
RB Matt Dayes (2013-16), New Orleans Saints: Has been placed on injured reserve by the Saints.
QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play as the Bengals lost 41-17 at home to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping Cincinnati to 0-2 ... Has yet to play this year.
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr was active but did not play in the Raiders' loss ... Has yet to play this year.
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Received his first career start but only played six out of 62 snaps on offense and added 12 snaps on special teams during the Redskins' 31-21 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, dropping Washington to 0-2 ... For the season, has two receptions for 31 yards.
K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Did not attempt a field goal but did make all four extra points in the Bills' 28-14 win at the New York Giants, improving Buffalo to 2-0 ... On the season he is 1 of 1 on field goals (43 yards) and 6 of 6 on extra points.
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had three tackles (two solo) in the Giants' 28-14 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping New York to 0-2 ... Played 58 of 76 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has seven tackles.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran twice for nine yards and caught one of two passes thrown his way for five yards in the Colts' 19-17 win at the Tennessee Titans ... Also assisted on a special teams tackle ... Played 14 of 72 snaps on offense and was in on two special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed six times for 22 yards and caught five passes for nine yards.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the second straight week and assisted on a tackle in the Chargers' 13-10 loss at the Detroit Lions, dropping L.A. to 1-1 ... Played 41 of 61 snaps for the Chargers' defense ... For the season, he has four tackles and one stop for loss.
OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on Denver's 10-player practice squad.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Was a reserve lineman who played two snaps on offense and four on special teams in the Bears' win at the Denver Broncos, improving Chicago to 1-1.
DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Washington Redskins: Was signed this week by the Redskins and active for its home loss to the Cowboys but did not play.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was inactive for the Patriots' 43-0 win at the Miami Dolphins, which improved New England to 2-0 ... Caught a 22-yard pass in the Patriots' season opener.
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The reserve linebacker did not play on defense, but did see 18 snaps on special teams ... In two games, has assisted on one tackle.
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: For the second straight week, started and played every snap at left tackle ... Was flagged once for holding and once for a false start, and also made a tackle after a turnover ... Helped the Jags rush for 103 yards and 4.9 yards per carry, but Jacksonville allowed four sacks and six quarterback hits during a 13-12 loss at the Houston Texans, which dropped the Jaguars to 0-2.
QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 21 of 36 passes for 293 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers' 13-10 loss at the Detroit Lions ... Ran once for a career-long 12 yard gain ... Had a passer rating of 73.0 ... It was Rivers' 210th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through two games, has completed 46 of 70 passes for 626 yards with three scores and two picks, and rushed twice for 18 yards ... His passer rating is 96.5 ... He ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for the third-most passes of at least 20 yards (11).
Philip Rivers became the 8th player in NFL history to reach 55,500 career passing yards— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 15, 2019
- Others: Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/IxBN90FFj6
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The backup running back rushed three times for 18 yards and caught a 13-yard pass for Pittsburgh in its 28-26 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped the Steelers to 0-2 ... He played 22 of 57 snaps on offense and 19 snaps on special teams ... On the season, has five carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 15 yards ... He also has a special teams tackle.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Was placed on injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return midseason.
OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard for the Cardinals and played every snap for the second straight week ... The Cards ran for just 20 yards and 1.8 yards per carry, and allowed three sacks during a 23-17 loss at the Baltimore Ravens, dropping Arizona to 0-1-1 ... The Ravens added nine hits on the quarterback ... Was flagged once for holding.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: It was a rare occasion in which he did not play every snap for the Patriots ... The starting left guard was in on 66 of 72 plays in New England's win ... The Patriots ran for 126 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry, and allowed two sacks and three additional hits on the quarterback ... His versatility dating back to his days at NC State was the subject of a story by ESPN.com.
Joe Thuney played 66 of 72 snaps yesterday. They were the first snaps he has missed since Week 13 of the 2017 season.— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 16, 2019
By my count, Thuney had played in 1,938 consecutive snaps over 27 games (incl postseason) entering Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5IqTmBMKD0
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Started at receiver and caught three of six passes thrown his way for 19 yards in the Green Bay's 21-16 home win over the Minnesota Vikings ... Played 65 out of 74 snaps on offense ... For the season, he has seven receptions for 71 yards.
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards with three touchdowns for a monster passer rating of 131.0 ... Also ran six times for 22 yards in the Seahawks' road win over the Steelers, which improved Seattle to 2-0, but did lose one fumble ... Through two weeks, has completed 43 of 55 passes for 496 yards with five touchdowns, while he has also rushed 10 times for 30 yards ... He is second in the NFL among QBs with more than 10 pass attempts in completion percentage (78.2 percent), tied for fourth in touchdown passes and fourth in passer rating (134.5).
Yesterday was the 4th game for Russell Wilson over 80% completion percentage(29/35, 82.9).— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) September 16, 2019
The 82.9% was the best of his career and the first time he's gone over 80% while throwing 30+ passes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook