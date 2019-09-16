C Garrett Bradbury (2015-18) , Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and for the second straight week played every snap, this time during a 21-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers that dropped the Vikings to 1-1 ... Registered two tackles off turnovers and was flagged twice for holding ... Minnesota ran for 198 yards and 7.3 yards per carry and allowed only one sack, but quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit nine times.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did in week two of the NFL season:

Took a few looks at this, and Garrett Bradbury was tremendous clearing a lane for Dalvin Cook. https://t.co/754ujYrF9E

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15) , Indianapolis Colts: Completed 17 of 28 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to help the Colts rally for a 19-17 win at the Tennessee Titans and improve to 1-1 ... Also ran seven times for 25 yards and accumulated a passer rating of 95.2 ... Through two games, has connected on 38 of 55 passes for 336 yards with five scores with just one pick, and also has 10 rushing attempts for 34 yards ... His season passer rating is 107.8 ... He is tied for eighth among quarterbacks with double-digit pass attempts for completion percentage (69.1 percent) and ninth in rating ... Also is tied for fourth in the league in touchdown passes.

Jacoby Brissett with a different handshake for each of his receivers 👏 (via @Colts ) pic.twitter.com/jlnpWOBDlM

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17) , Denver Broncos: The starting strongside linebacker had five tackles (all solo) and one stop for loss, and hit the quarterback twice in Denver's 16-14 home loss to the Chicago Bears, dropping the Broncos to 0-2 ... He was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty that helped enable the Bears to get a game-winning field goal ... Played all 61 snaps on defense ... Through two games, he has eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass broken up.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Oakland Raiders: Was signed this week by the Raiders but was not active for their 28-10 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which dropped Oakland to 1-1.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Punted six times for an average of 44.0 yards with a net of 36.0 yards in the Raiders' loss ... Pinned two punts inside the 20 ... Through two games, has punted nine times for an average of 44.2 yards with a net of 36.7 yards ... He has landed three punts inside the 20.



RB Matt Dayes (2013-16), New Orleans Saints: Has been placed on injured reserve by the Saints.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play as the Bengals lost 41-17 at home to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping Cincinnati to 0-2 ... Has yet to play this year.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr was active but did not play in the Raiders' loss ... Has yet to play this year.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Received his first career start but only played six out of 62 snaps on offense and added 12 snaps on special teams during the Redskins' 31-21 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, dropping Washington to 0-2 ... For the season, has two receptions for 31 yards.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Did not attempt a field goal but did make all four extra points in the Bills' 28-14 win at the New York Giants, improving Buffalo to 2-0 ... On the season he is 1 of 1 on field goals (43 yards) and 6 of 6 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had three tackles (two solo) in the Giants' 28-14 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping New York to 0-2 ... Played 58 of 76 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has seven tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran twice for nine yards and caught one of two passes thrown his way for five yards in the Colts' 19-17 win at the Tennessee Titans ... Also assisted on a special teams tackle ... Played 14 of 72 snaps on offense and was in on two special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed six times for 22 yards and caught five passes for nine yards.



DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the second straight week and assisted on a tackle in the Chargers' 13-10 loss at the Detroit Lions, dropping L.A. to 1-1 ... Played 41 of 61 snaps for the Chargers' defense ... For the season, he has four tackles and one stop for loss.

OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on Denver's 10-player practice squad.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Was a reserve lineman who played two snaps on offense and four on special teams in the Bears' win at the Denver Broncos, improving Chicago to 1-1.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Washington Redskins: Was signed this week by the Redskins and active for its home loss to the Cowboys but did not play.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was inactive for the Patriots' 43-0 win at the Miami Dolphins, which improved New England to 2-0 ... Caught a 22-yard pass in the Patriots' season opener.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The reserve linebacker did not play on defense, but did see 18 snaps on special teams ... In two games, has assisted on one tackle.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: For the second straight week, started and played every snap at left tackle ... Was flagged once for holding and once for a false start, and also made a tackle after a turnover ... Helped the Jags rush for 103 yards and 4.9 yards per carry, but Jacksonville allowed four sacks and six quarterback hits during a 13-12 loss at the Houston Texans, which dropped the Jaguars to 0-2.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 21 of 36 passes for 293 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers' 13-10 loss at the Detroit Lions ... Ran once for a career-long 12 yard gain ... Had a passer rating of 73.0 ... It was Rivers' 210th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through two games, has completed 46 of 70 passes for 626 yards with three scores and two picks, and rushed twice for 18 yards ... His passer rating is 96.5 ... He ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for the third-most passes of at least 20 yards (11).