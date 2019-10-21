Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week seven of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap (73 total) for the seventh straight week, this time during the 5-2 Vikings’ 42-30 road win at the Detroit Lions ... Minnesota ran for 166 yards and 4.5 yards per carry, plus allowed zero sacks and an additional three hits on the quarterback. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts improved to 4-2 with a 30-23 home win against the Houston Texans ... Brissett went 26-of-39 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed five times for six yards in the win … Through six games, he has connected on 134 of 206 passes for 1,388 yards with 14 scores and three interceptions … Also has 29 rushing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown ... Is fourth in the NFL in scoring passes and 10th in passer rating (101.0).

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-23 home win against the Houston Texans. (USA Today Sports)

I’ve been saying it.. All @JBrissett12 does is show up and show out @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/GGK4X6VLoL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 21, 2019

Jacoby Brissett, with 14 TDs in 6 games, is on pace to lead the NFL in touchdown passes. At his current pace he'd finish the season with 37 TDs. No one else is on pace for more than 35. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 21, 2019

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 2-4 Browns have a bye week ... Has played in four games with one start, and has five tackles (all solo) with an interception. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos fell to 2-5 after losing 30-6 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: The 3-3 Raiders lost 42-24 at the Green Bay Packers, with Cole having two punts for an average of 53 yards … Through six games, has punted 24 times for an average of 47.7 yards with a net of 38.7 yards ... His punting average is fifth best in the NFL ... Has landed 11 punts inside the 20, which is 17th in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in the 0-7 Bengals’ 27-17 home loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars ... Has been active every game, but has not played yet. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The 3-3 Raiders lost 42-24 at the Green Bay Packers, but Glennon came in at the end to throw a 17-yard touchdown pass in his first appearance this season … He went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards and the touchdown in seven snaps. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: He came off the bench for nine offensive snaps (seven on special teams), and he had a tackle on special teams in a 9-0 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers … Harmon also had a false start penalty … For the season, has six receptions for 57 yards in six games. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: The 5-1 Bills topped the visiting Miami Dolphins 31-21 ... Hauschka made field goals from 39 yards, 43 and 45 yards, plus he made two extra points … On the season, is 7 of 9 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 12 of 12 on extra points.

With his second FG of the day, Stephen Hauschka has moved into the top 50 scorers in league history, passing Nick Folk for 50th place. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 20, 2019

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench for one tackle in the Giants’ 27-21 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals … The Giants fell to 2-5 on the season, and Hill had 20 defensive snaps and eight special teams plays … For the season, has started five of seven contests and made 20 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts improved to 4-2 with a 30-23 win over the visiting Houston Texans … Hines caught one pass for 13 yards and he was targeted twice, and he rushed once for three yards in nine snaps ... For the season, has rushed 14 times for 33 yards and caught 19 passes for 133 yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: He played 12 special teams snaps as the 49ers improved to 6-0 with a 9-0 victory at the Washington Redskins … Has played five games this year (two with 49ers and two with Chargers) and has one tackle. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: He was not active in the 2-5 Chargers’ 23-20 controversial road loss at the Tennessee Titans … For the season, has 20 tackles, one pass broken up and a forced fumble in six games played. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, was signed to the 4-2 Cowboys’ practice squad … Dallas whipped the Philadelphia Eagles 37-10. OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on 2-5 Denver’s 10-player practice squad … The Broncos lost 30-6 to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 3-3 Bears fell 36-26 at home to the New Orleans Saints … Larsen was active, but did not play ... He has played in four games (missing one with an injury) and started once. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: The former Chargers’ player was resigned and made his debut, falling 23-20 at the Tennessee Titans … He came off the bench for one tackle in nine snaps, plus he played one special teams snap for the 2-5 Chargers. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers and the Patriots play at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football ... Has eight receptions for 120 yards in five games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had made his first start last week, but came off the bench in the Bengals’ 27-17 home loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars … He had five tackles on defense, plus an assist on special teams for the 0-7 Bengals … Pratt played 22 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams ... In seven games, has 18 tackles (11 solo). OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve for the fifth straight week during 3-4 Jacksonville’s 27-17 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Played 32 of 82 offensive snaps (39.0 percent) in the game and added five more on special teams ... Helped the Jags rush for 216 yards and 4.9 yards per carry, and allow only two sacks and two hits on the quarterback. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 24-of-38 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Chargers’ controversial 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans ... Had a passer rating of 108.3 for the 2-5 Chargers ... It was Rivers’ 215th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through seven games, has completed 183 of 376 passes (66.3 percent) for 2,114 yards with 11 scores and six picks, and rushed seven times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 93.5 ... Ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards.

QB Philip Rivers optimistic Chargers can run table, make playoffs https://t.co/9wjtgjTVXx — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) October 21, 2019

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The 2-4 Steelers had a bye week ... For the season, has 18 rushes for 50 yards and a score plus 13 receptions for 83 yards in five games ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 6-0 49ers, but is eligible to return midseason … The 49ers topped the Washington Redskins 9-0. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played every offensive snap (65) for the seventh straight week in the 3-3-1 Cardinals’ 27-21 road win over the New York Giants ... The Cards ran for 156 yards and 4.1 yards per carry, and allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Thuney and the Patriots play at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 6-1 Packers topped the Oakland Raiders 42-24 at home … Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 133 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown pass, in 20 snaps and he was targeted three times ... He has 21 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 20 of 41 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and his first interception of the season in 5-2 Seattle’s 30-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens ... Also ran three times for 27 yards while compiling a passer rating of 65.2 ... Through seven weeks, has completed 157 of 230 passes (68.3 percent) for 1,945 yards with 15 touchdowns and one pick, and has also rushed 39 times for 178 yards and three scores ... Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown passes and ranks fourth in passing yards ... Also is second in the league among signal-callers with more than 10 pass attempts in passer rating (114.1) and is tied for seventh in completion percentage.