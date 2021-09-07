Checking in on the opponent: Mississippi State seeking stronger start
One thing NC State head coach Dave Doeren probably already knew but now has visible evidence to present his team: never count out a Mike Leach-coached squad.
Louisiana Tech had a 34-14 lead in the fourth quarter on Mississippi State in the opener for both teams. Leach’s team rallied for a 35-34 victory in what is the largest comeback in school history.
Not coincidentally, Leach has the record for coaching the largest comeback at both his previous stops, Texas Tech and Washington State, a fact that eluded Leach until mentioned to him Monday during his weekly press conference.
“The starting point is to not get behind,” Leach noted. “We need to quit chasing those records and play well instead. You have to stick in there during a game.
“Now you have me wondering, how many comebacks there have been that my teams have been involved with?
“One thing I really hate is when some guy acts like it doesn't matter very much. Somebody gets behind, and they want to act like it didn't matter very much. If it didn't matter very much, is that why you went through the whole offseason and camp? Because it didn't matter very much? Because things are not going your way? I hate that. It drives me crazy. Guys are on the sideline just sitting there and pouting. I can't stand that either. That is the ultimate act of selfishness.”
Fortunately for Leach, his Bulldogs squad did not respond that way Saturday in its opener.
“I think the game showed what you're capable of,” Leach noted. “We didn't ever quit and kept pushing through till the end. Hopefully we learned that lesson.
"It was pretty gritty of our team to push through. We had a lot of adversity, most of which we created ourselves with penalties and turnovers. There's a lot of teams that wouldn't have found a way to win that game and we did.”
In reflecting on that win, Leach called it “a game of phases.”
“I thought we came out and played well,” Leach said. “Then I think we coasted, then we got hit in the mouth, then we panicked, and then we played real well.
“That’s pretty much the game.”
Leach also knows that his team will have to be more consistent against NC State.
“We definitely have to get better this week,” Leach said. “They're a good team. I think their defense runs to the ball well. I think they play with a lot of enthusiasm. The other thing is they've got quite a bit of experience back.
“We just have to play well. NC State is going to do whatever they do. We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team that we can be out there. That's all we really have control over. If we do our job the best we can, that gives us the best chance.”
Mississippi State will be a little more full strength this week. Notably receiver Malik Heath, a senior, will rejoin the squad. He started six games a year ago and had 37 receptions for 307 yards and three scores in 10 games overall. Reserve defensive end De’Monte Russell, a redshirt sophomore, will also be available to make his season debut.
Before the game, Leach may run into some old faces. His former assistant Ruffin McNeill is NC State’s special assistant to the head coach, and another former assistant Brian Mitchell is the Pack’s corners coach.
Leach though is more concerned about the familiarity he has with the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive formation, since his defensive coordinator Zach Arnett utilizes the same front. It was enough of a coincidence to have Leach thinking Sunday evening if that could be an advantage for him.
“Of course it goes both ways,” Leach added. “They see it all the time, too. I think it kind of evens out that way.”
