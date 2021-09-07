Checking in on the opponent: Mississippi State seeking stronger start

One thing NC State head coach Dave Doeren probably already knew but now has visible evidence to present his team: never count out a Mike Leach-coached squad.

Louisiana Tech had a 34-14 lead in the fourth quarter on Mississippi State in the opener for both teams. Leach’s team rallied for a 35-34 victory in what is the largest comeback in school history.

Not coincidentally, Leach has the record for coaching the largest comeback at both his previous stops, Texas Tech and Washington State, a fact that eluded Leach until mentioned to him Monday during his weekly press conference.

“The starting point is to not get behind,” Leach noted. “We need to quit chasing those records and play well instead. You have to stick in there during a game.

“Now you have me wondering, how many comebacks there have been that my teams have been involved with?

“One thing I really hate is when some guy acts like it doesn't matter very much. Somebody gets behind, and they want to act like it didn't matter very much. If it didn't matter very much, is that why you went through the whole offseason and camp? Because it didn't matter very much? Because things are not going your way? I hate that. It drives me crazy. Guys are on the sideline just sitting there and pouting. I can't stand that either. That is the ultimate act of selfishness.”

Fortunately for Leach, his Bulldogs squad did not respond that way Saturday in its opener.