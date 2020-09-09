TheWolfpacker - NC State offensive tackle Tyrone Riley is happy to be back

Then came the first practice of preseason camp, and a broken foot.

But as a redshirt junior, Riley reached the conclusion that perhaps Ledford was right: that offensive tackle could be his future. Despite being new to the position, Riley started two games at right tackle in his first season there, and expectations were high that he would turn the corner and be a breakout performer in 2019.

After redshirting his first year, Riley played two seasons on the defensive line and made 12 tackles, including three for loss with a most notable one being a sack of Louisville Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson .

Former NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford tried, sometimes subtly and others more bluntly, to convince Tyrone Riley to give offense a try. Riley was recruited to be a defensive end for the Wolfpack football team.

“It was a routine play in practice, something that we do all the time,” Riley remembered. “Just kind of a freak accident.”

The result was that Riley was lost for the season, instead of being the expected starter at left tackle. Riley does not mince words, the injury hurt far beyond the pain of breaking his foot.

“I finally felt like it was my time to be on the field, show what I could do, and it was taken from me so early that I feel like that’s what made it worse for me,” Riley reflected. “It was taken so early that I didn’t even get a chance to play a game.

"It weighed heavy on me.”

The one silver lining Riley received was that the NCAA granted him a sixth season of eligibility, ensuring that he would have a second chance at a healthy senior year of football.

Of course, Riley did not anticipate that coming in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that created more questions.

“It reminds you that football can be taken from you at any time,” Riley said. “You have to be humble, be grateful for all the opportunities that you get to be out there.”

In Riley’s absence, Ikem Ekwonu emerged as a breakout at left tackle during what was Ekwonu’s true freshman season. At right tackle, fifth-year senior Justin Witt is returning after starting all but one game over the past two seasons when healthy. Witt missed the final seven games of 2019 after having shoulder surgery.

“I honestly think this is probably one of the best offensive line groups that we’ve had at State,” Riley said. “There’s definitely a lot of competition, which is good, especially after the season that we had last year.”

Riley, who noted that he was cleared to return to full activity during the spring, is hoping to get a chance to prove himself.

“I’m definitely, definitely excited to be back out there,” Riley said. “I have no doubt in my mind about my football. I’m feeling confident, and just happy to be back out there, playing ball.”