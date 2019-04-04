NC State fans may not get to see the product of new offensive line coach John Garrison’s work this spring when they watch the Kay Yow Spring Game Saturday. Head coach Dave Doeren noted that due to injuries its questionable that the Pack will have enough linemen available.

But prior to the injury bug, Garrison was pleased with the progress that he saw.

“I think there was great chemistry coming in,” Garrison said. “Obviously being a different voice is obviously something that’s an adjustment for them, but I think they’ve been very open to it.

“I think early on in spring there were some rough patches as far as results, but now you’re seeing results on the field and the run game picking up.”

Garrison must replace three talented seniors who all received various forms of postseason accolades, headlined by potential NFL first-round draft choice and consensus All-American Garrett Bradbury, who won the Rimington Trophy as college football’s top player. Also gone are Tyler Jones, a three-year starter at left tackle, and Terronne Prescod, a starter the past two seasons at guard.

Hence Garrison is nowhere near ready to start forming a lineup for the offensive line.

“Oh no, it’s still really early in this whole process,” Garrison noted. “We’re replacing a lot of really good players, and we’re young. We’re improving, but it’s still a process. We got a long ways to go.”

One objective of Garrison going forward: building depth. While many offensive line coaches preach chemistry and continuity, Garrison also appreciates the value of having depth behind the first five.

“I think it is very important, the continuity and that you do eventually get to the point where you just know one another, but I also think it’s important to have seven or eight guys that can play,” Garrison said. “You look at the longevity of the season I think it’s important that you develop that depth and develop that swing guy at guard, that swing guy at tackle and certainly somebody that can come in and play at center as well if something were to happen there injury wise.

“Rotating guys, getting guys involved is not something I am concerned with. Having seven guys that can is something that I think is important.”

Garrison added that they spent most of the summer focused on understanding the offensive schemes.

“In spring you’re really just trying to install, you’re installing plays, you’re installing schemes, and you’re trying to get those taught,” Garrison said.