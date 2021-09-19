Notebook: Offense finds its rhythm

There were a lot of issues to address on offense after its stumbling performance against Mississippi State on Sept. 11, a 24-10 loss in Starkville, Miss. From head coach Dave Doeren’s perspective, much of it revolved around not playing as one unit.

"I thought last week the offensive players, I don’t know the right way to explain this, but they weren’t playing 11 as one,” Doeren noted. “There were guys that wanted this play call or that play called, and weren’t just doing what they were supposed to do.

“We addressed it. We talked a lot about it.”

Granted it came against an inferior defense, but the Pack bounced back with a balanced attack Saturday in its 45-7 home win over Furman at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State piled up 505 yards of total offense, 287 passing and 218 on the ground.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was under a bit of a microscope after an inconsistent performance at Mississippi State, especially misfiring on several open deep passes, and was 23-of-29 passing for 259 yards with three touchdowns and also ran for a score. He did not turn it over once.

Doeren was quick to note, however, that Leary needed more help from his teammates at Mississippi State, and he got that Saturday against Furman.

“I thought they played for each other tonight on offense,” Doeren said. “The rhythm was better.

“For Devin, he just needs guys to be where they are supposed to be and play hard, and he’ll get the ball to him. I felt like that was accomplished tonight. … I think the players really learned a lot from last week’s game, and there were a lot more plays where you could see 11 guys doing what they were supposed to do.”

Leary confirmed there was better flow in the offense this week compared to at Mississippi State.

“Once we got to our rhythm and were able to execute on plays, it’s just a constant flow of executing and making the right plays, right blocks,” Leary said. “When you get out of that rhythm, it’s difficult.

“I would say the difference was the rhythm of the game and being able to execute this week.”