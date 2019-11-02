WINSTON-SALEM — NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary had all the eyes of Wolfpack Nation on him Saturday. No. 22-ranked Wake Forest rolled to a 44-10 win against visiting NC State (4-4 overall, 1-3 ACC), and as the score indicated, Leary had a rocky first start. He went 17-of-45 passing for 149 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he rushed five times for 14 yards, battling a steady supply of a Demon Deacons’ (7-1, 3-1 ACC) pass rush. “I think we struggled a little bit getting into a rhythm,” Leary said. “We definitely are capable of doing it. We just have to take it one play at a time. “Me personally, it’s tough because we didn’t get the win. That is what we all set out there to do.”

NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary threw for 149 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first start at Wake Forest on Saturday. NCSU lost 44-10. (USA Today Sports)

The offense battled some untimely drops, penalties and certain positions were getting thinned out due to injuries. Add in a difficult Keyon Lesane fumbled kickoff at NCSU’s three-yard line that gift wrapped seven points in the first quarter, and the floodgates were open early. NC State was down 21-0 with 3:32 left in the first quarter, altering any game plan the Wolfpack entered the contest with. “The whole first quarter didn’t go our way,” NCSU head coach Dave Doeren said. “They were able to play a lot more defend coverages at that point. You get up on somebody by three scores, you don’t have to defend the run the way you would in a tight game. He was facing cover two a lot on first and second down, which isn’t normal for Wake Forest.” The hope was that Leary would end the quarterback merry-go-round once and for all this season — he’s the third quarterback to earn a start — but he showed that he is still raw and learning on the job the tough way. “He did some bad things too, so it’s going to be a great game to learn from, a tough way to learn,” Doeren said. “Devin just keeps fighting. I thought our guys didn’t quit.”

NC State's Defensive Line Struggles To Muster Pass Rush

Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman was able to get plenty of time in the pocket to get comfortable and deliver accurate passes. NC State managed to get two sacks against the athletic Newman, who attended nearby Graham (N.C.) High, but the most telling statistic is WFU went 10 of 19 on third-down conversions, including 6 of 9 in the first half when the game mattered most. “They converted on third down three times on that one drive [in the first quarter],” Doeren said. “We had them third and long three times. They just converted and made plays, and we didn’t.” Wake Forest didn’t give up a sack in the first half in building a commanding 34-10 lead, and took the foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter. Doeren remarked that the first quarter proved difficult thanks to the third-down struggles. “We didn’t get off the field on third down,” Doeren said. “Field position was pretty critical in this football game on the road, and we didn’t have any.” The lack of a pass rush put added pressure on a secondary that was without senior Nick McCloud, junior Chris Ingram, sophomore Teshaun Smith and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer, who are all cornerbacks. NCSU had to switch sophomore De’Von Graves to cornerback and paired him with redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap. Veteran fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams returned from injury — he had missed three of the last four games and part of a fourth contest — to finish with five tackles. “It is really important to put pressure on them and come with blitzes, and keep them guessing,” Smith-Williams said. “He had a lot of yards, so we obviously didn’t do our job up front. Newman is a good player.” Newman, who was returning from an injury of his own, went 25-of-38 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 30 yards rushing and two scores in three quarters of action. “They had a lot of time to throw and I don’t feel like we pressured or beat them with our pressures,” Doeren said. Smith-Williams simply said it’s time to go back “to the lab.” No need for rah-rah speeches at this point in time. “We are banged up but you can’t make excuses,” Smith-Williams said. “You can’t give up 44 points. We have to play better as a defense.”

Injured Wolfpack Becoming Thin At Certain Positions