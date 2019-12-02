NC State making a change at defensive coordinator
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday morning that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable has been relieved of his duties.
"We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best,” said Doeren in a prepared statement. “However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”
NC State first-year director of athletics Boo Corrigan also added his support for Doeren in the statement.
“The conclusion of a season is a time to reflect, look in the mirror and evaluate the overall direction of a program,” Corrigan added. “Dave Doeren is our football coach. He has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons and I look forward to doing all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.
“The 2019 season didn’t unfold the way any of us wanted but we will continue to invest in this program, and to provide the resources to help NC State football compete at the highest level.”
Huxtable has been the only defensive coordinator Doeren has had in his now seven completed seasons at NC State. He was hired by Doeren after a one-year stint coordinating the defense at Pittsburgh. The long-time coaching veteran has previously worked as defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky (1989), Georgia Tech (1996-97), UNC (2002-03) and Central Florida (2008-10).
NC State finished the regular season 74th in the country (out of 130 teams) in yards allowed per game with 398.9. The Pack was also 83rd in scoring defense (30.1 points a contest) and 101st in passing defense (255.5 yards per game).
The latter has been a sore spot for NC State in recent years. The Wolfpack was 108th in pass defense in 2018, 104th in 2017 and 82nd in 2016.
There was no immediate word on Huxtable’s replacement.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook