NC State football head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday morning that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable has been relieved of his duties.

"We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best,” said Doeren in a prepared statement. “However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”

NC State first-year director of athletics Boo Corrigan also added his support for Doeren in the statement.

“The conclusion of a season is a time to reflect, look in the mirror and evaluate the overall direction of a program,” Corrigan added. “Dave Doeren is our football coach. He has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons and I look forward to doing all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.

“The 2019 season didn’t unfold the way any of us wanted but we will continue to invest in this program, and to provide the resources to help NC State football compete at the highest level.”